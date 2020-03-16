S. ABINGTON TWP. — Online learning has been steadily growing for years. The Education Department’s National Center for Education Statistics’ study found that one-third of students in 2017 took at least one online course, and about one in six students were enrolled exclusively online.
I’m one of those.
Although it’s growing, online learning is relatively new in the overall world of academia. Some may be hesitant to take advantage of the convenience and career benefit this format of learning affords. I want to share a little insight into online education — specifically a glimpse into my own experience studying at Clarks Summit University — to give a better idea of what it’s about.
First, I’ll start with the backstory.
I earned my undergraduate degree more than 15 years ago (yikes!) at CSU in the traditional, on-campus format. I loved the experience of living in the residence halls and getting involved in everything from sports to student leadership to editing the student-run newspaper. I even loved going to classes (well, let’s be honest — I didn’t love it so much at 8 a.m.). Thankfully, my favorite communications major classes were in the late morning or afternoon, and I still get excited thinking about the writing and group dynamics, experiences and people who shaped so much of my learning before going out to a career of writing and editing and, well, communicating.
I’ll give you the fast-forward version of the next decade: launched a career, got married, had kids, got the opportunity to teach. While my first love—and my day job—still centers on writing, I wanted to be more prepared for my students through learning best education practices, so I looked into pursuing my Master of Education. Of course, things look quite a bit different in my life and schedule today than they did in 2004.
I’m at the office in the morning, and evenings are full, surrounded by my 8-, 4- and 2-year-old kids. There’s also class prep, grading, volunteering and ministry. There’s no way I could easily manage to get to a classroom multiple days a week at a specific time.
Thankfully: enter online learning.
You’re busy. I relate to that at a core level.
But, as my husband reminds me all the time, you make time for what’s important. To me, it is important to do my best possible job at everything I undertake. To do that as a teacher, I knew I needed more education. I registered for my first class, taught by a professor halfway across the country. After the kids were tucked into bed, I’d tuck some books under my arm and get to work.
Instead of raising my hand, I type out responses to professor’s questions and submit them in an online forum. Instead of turning to the people sitting next to me for discussion, I can read my classmates’ responses and then comment and ask questions. The best part is, we don’t even have to be doing our classwork at the same time. I’ve noticed we all have different typical times when we post our responses. Some are getting it done in the morning. I can tell that others use their lunch break or set aside time right after work. I’m typically doing my school work after kids are asleep, the house is clean(ish) and everyday life tasks are taken care of (so I’m usually the last to add a late-night post.).
My professors and advisors are accessible. An academic advisor helps me with registration and other questions, although it’s all been very straightforward.
Some of my classes have been taught by professors who taught at CSU when I was here for my undergrad. I could talk to them in person, right on campus. I’ve been invited to lunch at a professor’s home to meet other local, online classmates. Other classes are taught by professionals across the country who are actively working in their fields and then sharing those best practices in our classes. Although I haven’t traveled to go to lunch with any of them, I could reach out to through virtual office hours, setting up online chats and meetings through Schoology, CSU’s online learning management system.
That term may have just raised a red flag. You might think learning a new online class system will be a challenge. I found there’s a small learning curve, but honestly, it’s not too far off from the social media platforms most of us are used to. If you want to make sure you know what to expect in navigating Schoology, CSU has an optional course that allows new students to get into the system and basically take a test drive before they begin graded courses. CSU also has an online writing center to offer support for writing papers, too.
One of the things I appreciate most is that my professors understand my goals, so they can make learning and the assignments very practical. For instance, for some class projects, I can use lesson plans and course designs that I’m already creating for the classes I teach. I appreciate that I can immediately apply the things I’m learning in class to the work I’m doing for my own classroom in a very practical way.
As crazy as it sounds, I’ve connected with my classmates beyond online discussion (a friend in one of my classes just sent me her best blueberry pie recipe earlier this week!), and I’ve loved getting to know people going through different ages and stages as we pursue our professional goals together.
Now that I’m most of the way through my program, I’m used to seeing some standard elements in my classes, so I know what to expect and how to plan out study time within my week. Each course is eight-weeks long, so for most courses, I earn three credits in just a couple of months. While some complete their master’s degree in two years, I’ve opted to stretch my experience out a bit; I take an eight-week session off when I know it will be an extra busy time for our family or at work.
I’m planning to graduate in the spring of next year with this fully accredited degree.
I know some have looked at online degrees as somehow less effective than on-campus programs. Knowing the work I put into my online classes, I can personally attest to the fact that the online program is rigorous. I’ll also share some advice from a professional in the field.
Erica Young, executive director of online learning, references the phrase, “No significant difference,” which means, as she puts it, “There is equality between online and on-campus programs in terms of learning outcomes. At CSU, our online programs mirror our on-campus programs in having the same learning objectives, rigor and level of quality.”
If you'd like to learn more about CSU's online master's degrees, you can attend a virtual open house from your own home or office on March 24 at noon. You can eat your lunch while you hear from an online learning expert, and then you'll have a chance to ask questions.
If you’re checking out the Master of Education, maybe I’ll “see” you online in class soon.
