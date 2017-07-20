Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Heights softball teammates Alison Kane and Catherine Anne Kupinski have taken very different paths in order to get to the same place.

One never played a travel ball game until after she entered high school, while the other has been tearing up travel leagues for a while now.

This year, Kane and Kupinski both ended up receiving the same honor when they were named as members of the Sunday Times All-Region softball team.

Kane came up playing in area rec softball leagues until moving up to gain experience in travel ball.

Meanwhile, Kupinski kept playing in travel competition, demonstrating that she was for real.

Lady Comets head coach John Kelly said that despite those differences between Kane and Kupinski, both had enough talent and ability to rightfully earn this honor.

“I wasn’t surprised that both made the team. To be honest, I thought we might have one more: not being greedy but I thought Nina Kozar would make it,” Kelly said.

“The bigger surprise [between the two] was Kane,” Kelly said. “I know how good she is defensively, but since everything is based on hitting, I didn’t know if she would get the recognition she deserved, not only this year but last year as well. She is a gifted fielder who covers ground with ease, and I’m happy she had a good offensive year so she could make the team.”

If Kane was worried about getting a spot on the all-region team, she didn’t show any sense of nervousness, possibly because of all of the excitement the Lady Comets generated in 2016 by reaching the state semifinals. She calmly went about her business of becoming a better player.

“I wanted to be able to raise my batting average because it’s been a weak point of my game,” said Kane, “and to get on base more so I can score more runs for my team.”

Kane’s improvement was easy to spot as she had 27 hits with eight multiple-hit games, according to the Sunday Times. She got hot at the right time, batting a sharp .447 over her final 10 games.

“Kane is a leader, on and off the field, and leads by example,” Kelly said. “She works hard on her game to make herself better.”

Finally getting her offense up to the level of her defense had made her coaches very happy.

“Kane is a natural center fielder, has a ton of range, and can run down balls in both gaps with ease,” Kelly said. “She can also go and get those balls hit over her head and the line drives that typically drop in for a hit.”

“She gets an excellent read on the ball off the bat; that’s something you can’t teach, she just has that ability.”

Kupinski opened her freshman season looking for a position in the Lady Comets lineup, but Kelly quickly inserted her at catcher and she delivered time after time.

“Day one, we knew we had a special player,” Kelly said. “You could just see it and feel the confidence she has and the work ethic.We didn’t know where she was going to play at the beginning but we knew we had to have her on the field somewhere.”

By the time her freshman year concluded, all Kupinski did was to bat at .540 to lead the Lackawanna League’s Division I in that statistic, as did her hits (34), runs (28) and triples (3) en route to being named Division I Player of the Year.

“Kupinski is a hard worker and a vocal leader on the field,” Kelly said. “She is very gifted, both offensively and defensively.”

Kane sounded like a fan of Kupinski’s.

“She had an amazing season. She did every thing she could for the team, obviously, offensively and defensively, she played very well.” Kane said.