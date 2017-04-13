Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Led by a pair of underclassmen on the boys basketball team, Abington Heights received its fair share of recognition as the Sunday Times announced its All-Region basketball teams as well as the coaches all-star picks.

Jackson Danzig, a junior, and sophomore George Tinsley earned berths on the Lackawanna League’s Division I all-star boys basketball team.

As the Comets won the first District 2 Class 5A hoops title, little did they know what they would take place during the state tournament.

An epic blizzard drilled the northeastern portion of the state, causing delays of up to three nights, but that did not deter the Comets hopes and dreams.

A Sunday win extended the Comets trip to a three-games-in-five-days stretch before they lost to the eventual state champion in the state semifinals.

Three state playoff wins helped Danzig and Tinsley secure All-Region berths.

Seth Maxwell, the Comets’ seven-foot center, and Trey Koehler were honorable mentions in Division I.

The Abington Heights girls team also netted recognition for four of its players, led by Hannah Kowalski and Alessia Brunori, who both garnered first-team all-star berths.

On the honorable mention list were Olivia Baker and Grace Evans.

Lackawanna Trail came away with three honorable mention players in Division IV.

Travis Ankoff was the lone Lions player on the boys all-star list while Cali Fauquier and Lexie Kwiatkowski were the Lady Lions chosen.

In wrestling, Abington Heights nailed down five spots on the Division I coaches all-star team, led by first-teamers Scott Jacoby (lightweight) and upperweight Logan Hivner.

Second-team selections for the Comets were middleweights Owen Hivner and Chris Langan, and upperweight Adam Wellard.

In Division II, Cullen Ratchford was the only wrestler from Lackawanna Trail, a second-team lightweight.