What a difference a year makes.

Cullen Ratchford was an eighth-grader last year, seemingly uncertain about wrestling for the junior high team at Lackawanna Trail.

Now as a freshman, Ratchford possesses a 16-4 record to cement his spot at 113 pounds for the varsity Lions.

“This year, he’s been with us every single day, and he is tied for the best record on the team with Tyler Baltrusaitis, as a freshman, and Tyler could possibly go for 100 [wins] this year,” Lions head coach Keith Youtz said. “This young kid is doing really well. And he pins a lot of people as well. He’s finally getting into it as a freshman.”

That did not seem to be the case last year.

“Cullen really likes the martial arts, he goes to those different events,” Youtz said. “He wrestled for our junior high team last year, but he just wasn’t that into it. He’d show up for practice here and there, he’d go to one meet, but not some meets. He never got into the wrestling and kept with the other style stuff he was doing.”

Ratchford has turned out to be a dominant wrestler.

“He’s pretty thin, but he does have some strength. He’s got real good hips,” Youtz said. “When he gets into flurries, he just pops up on top a lot of times. He’ll go right to his back and then flip the guy over, but that’s because he uses his hips well.”

Making a serious commitment to the sport has benefitted Ratchford.

“Now that he’s been in there every day, and he’s working, lifting and trying to pick up stuff, I think he really enjoys it right now,” Youtz said. “He likes to work out; he’s a very hard worker.”

He has kept the mixed martial arts-style moves out of his game.

“He hasn’t done that at all,” Youtz said. “The only problem he has is when somebody shoots on him, and he tries to go around the head and arm, but he moves toward his back and he doesn’t let go, he gets himself in trouble and gets put on his back. Then he has to fight off from that and get out of there, and if he gets up against a strong kid, he might not be able to flip him back over.

“He‘s gotten himself in trouble that way, but eventually, it seems like he pops up and gets the guy.”

It means that Ratchford always has a “pinner’s” chance to win, no matter what the scoreboard says, just as long as the clock is still running.

“He was losing to a real good kid from Sayre, a kid who was very darn tough, because he was leading, 13-0,” Youtz said. “The coach tells the kid to let Cullen up and the kid goes for another shot, and Cullen went toward his back, flipped the guy right over him to his back and pinned him.

“He’s been in matches where he has been down eight, 10 points and he’s non-stop, like he doesn’t know he should be getting tired. He can stay in almost match and then catch somebody. He can beat a lot of good kids if they wrestle his style.”

With those 16 varsity wins, and a style that gives him a chance to pull out a dramatic victory at any moment, even when the situation appears to be bleak, Cullen Ratchford has turned out to be quite a high school wrestler for Lackawanna Trail.