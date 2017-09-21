Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Andy Faist is looking forward to the remaining weeks of the high school golf season.

The Lackawanna Trail senior has put a lot of work into his golfing career and as he’s reaching the end he would hate to miss post season events in the scholastic schedule.

He believes he still has a lot to achieve in a short period of time.

Entering this pressure-packed portion of the schedule, Faist knows what he would like to accomplish but has yet to do.

At least he’s got momentum going for him this year.

“It’s going very well, probably the best it’s ever been in my entire high school career,” said Faist.

The first item on his agenda is to finally qualify for the District II championships, an event he missed last year by the closest of margins.

“I’m trying to break the 93 mark that I have to get,” Faist said. “Last year I shot a 94, and I missed qualifying for districts by one shot. It’s my senior year and I have to get that far.”

He has made changes in his game in an effort to accomplish his goals.

“Definitely, it was to get my short game better,” he said. “I make my irons more consistent, so I don’t have to worry about my mid-range shots.”

It wasn’t an easy process but the senior felt he needed to do something to better his chances of qualifying for the district meet.

“It was like revamping my whole swing, and we are making sure that as soon as I get the swing down so that, no matter what, I use the same swing every time with confidence.”

His confidence is not the only thing that Faist believes is heading in the right direction for acheiving another goal. The play of his teammates has given him hope for getting into the Lackawanna League playoffs.

“I think we have solid players at all six positions. The whole team is doing very well.”

Not only is his team doing well but Faist has confidence that the Lions can get as many wins as they need to make the playoffs.

“We have four matches left and Dunmore will be a tough match for us,” Faist said. We’re in if we win three of those four matches, if we get at least two of the four it looks like we would make it. We’re going to try get three wins and that’s a couple of tough weeks.”

“It’s a tough bunch of matches but we’re going to try to make the playoffs for us seniors for the first time,” said Faist.

In their first eight matches Lackawanna Trail had four wins and two ties at that point of the season including a tie against Old Forge.

Tom Vokes and Jacob Wescott had wins for the Lions in the match which featured three ties of the nine points that were contested.

Repshis wins 100th

Joe Repshis knew that he was going to have a date with destiny at some point this football season. The veteran head coach entered the year with 99 wins for Abington Heights.

Repshis became the 22nd area coach to reach 100 football victories, and the milestone victory over West Scranton, his high school alma mater.

According to The Times-Tribune, Repshis is the first head coach from Abington Heights to have earned 100 victories as head coach.