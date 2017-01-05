Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Lackawanna Trail football team delivered on its goal of capturing the District 2 Class A title and advancing to the state playoffs, winning two of its three post-season games.

Senior running back Thomas Huffsmith made the Times-Tribune all-region team while coach Steve Jervis garnered newspaper’s coach of the year.

“This group was definitely an example of ‘quality’ over ‘quantity’,” Jervis said. “This was a hard-working, hard-hitting group from the beginning. We work hard in the summer to strength and condition, not only to perform better on the field, but also as a means of injury prevention.”

The senior class, led by Huffsmith, set the tone for the team.

“It was a great mix of seniors and underclassmen who played well together as a team,” Jervis said. “Our kids also continued to work hard in the weight room throughout the season. Our motto in the weight room is to ‘win November’ and these kids did just that.”

A come-from-behind win against Old Forge gave Jervis the confidence that he and his staff had read their players correctly.

“The highlight of the season was the multitude of ‘firsts’ for our program,” Jervis said. “This group of players was the first to beat Old Forge, the first to win a district championship and the first to reach the state playoff (in his eight years at Trail).”

“The moment I saw Nathan Rolka running down the sideline for a touchdown in the fourth quarter vs. Old Forge was the turning point. That run all but sealed the victory for us, which meant that we had beaten all of the other three single (Class) A teams in District 2.”

Jervis credited his assistant coaches Jimmy Becchetti (defensive coordinator), Chad Gibbs (defensive line), Matt Landseidel), Jason Wagner (special teams), Steve Jervis Sr. (kicking coach) and freshman coaches Ben Simmons and Tom Ward for their roles in the championship season.

“I give a lot of credit to Landseidel and Gibbs. Coming into the season we only were returning one starter, Shawn Jones,” Jervis said. “Coach Landseidel and Coach Gibbs did a great job developing our young and inexperienced linemen throughout the season.”

Jervis shared his thoughts about a few of the his key players, starting with Huffsmith, his leading rusher and tackler

“Huffsmith is exactly what you look for in a wing-T fullback, tough as nails and punishing as a ball carrier. He was a talented receiver out of the backfield as well. As an inside linebacker, he had a great football IQ and hit like a truck. He was both our leading rusher on offense with 1,326 yards and 15 TDs and our leading tackler on defense with 136 solo tackles on the season.

“(Quarterback) Nathan Rolka has led us to back-to-back district championship games, winning it this year as a sophomore. He threw for 1,188 yards and 9 TDs. He is a very intelligent player with a great work ethic.

“After Week 1 against Mid Valley, we knew that the Rolka-to- (Matt) Bergey connection was going to be a good one. Matt ran great routes and had the ability to go up and get the ball in traffic. He also had the speed to be our deep threat as well.

“As a four-year starter, Tyler (Baltrusaitis) was a fearless free safety. He played with a great deal of passion and heart. One of the toughest competitors I have ever coached.

“Shawn Jones anchored both of our offensive and defensive lines as a junior this season. Shawn plays with great technique and is very knowledgeable of the game. (We’re) expecting a big senior campaign from Shawn.”

As the defending champion for next year, Jervis will have eight starters back on defense, but aside from Rolka, there will be new starters at the rest of the skill position spots.

“The bar has been set quite high for the 2017 Lackawanna Trail Lions,” Jervis said. “However, with a strong nucleus returning, expectations will be high.”