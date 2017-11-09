Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Lackawanna Trail's Jeffrey Resto runs the ball against Lakeland. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE.

Lackawanna Trail head football coach Steve Jervis recently reflected on his successful season, and recalled some of his team’s best moments.

“As we look at our season in review, there were a few highlights that really stuck out,” Jervis said. “We played a fantastic first half defensively vs. Dunmore. That was the first time where we had Owen Hivner for us and he definitely made a difference.”

The special teams were next on the honor list.

”Special teams-wise, our best performance was against Northwest in week four,” Jervis said. “Noah Coleman returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, we blocked two field goal attempts and recovered a squib kick to begin the second half.”

Jervis also had praise for the offense.

“Offensively, we had a solid second half against Lakeland. We really began to execute our offense the way that I knew we could,” Jervis said. “Sophomore Jeffrey Resto ended up with 220 yards and four touchdowns on the night.

“We also had a solid second half offensively against Carbondale, where we were really able to control the clock,” Jervis continued. “It was a tight game against a very good Carbondale team. We came out after halftime and held the ball almost the entire third quarter.”

“We converted two fourth downs, including one on a fake punt on the drive that culminated with Resto scoring a 4-yard touchdown.”

It added up to a number Jervis really liked.

“Probably, our best overall stat for our team this season was first downs, finishing with around 180,” Jervis said. “That means that our offensive line and backs were able to control the line of scrimmage for the most part. With solid running backs, we had very few negative plays all season.”

Led by Resto, Jervis has a group of candidates for best player, and a group means variety, versatility and, perhaps, victories.

“There were some key newcomers that really had an impact on the success of our season,” Jervis said. “Resto showed that he can be a dominant type of running back in our wing-T offense.”

The coach said he has also received solid play from sophomore Richard Rodenbach and freshman Ray Melnikoff after playing key positions on the offense.

“Rodenbach started every game at center and did a remarkable job,” Jervis said. “He continued to get better as the season went on, and we expect big things from Richard in the future.”

“Melnikoff ran the ball physically from the fullback position when called upon and started the entire second half of the season at outside linebacker, making several key stops.”

Senior Dillon Moyle, who played left guard and defensive end, brings a smile to Jervis’ face with how he played the game.

“Some may look at him and think that he may be slightly undersized to be an effective lineman at the varsity level. Boy, would they be wrong,” Jervis said. “I loved to run our left side behind Dillon, Shawn Jones (left tackle) and Zac Cost (tight end). Dillon plays with great pad level and a tough mentality. As a wing-T guard, he is often leading our sweeps, traps and counter plays. On defense, his quickness makes him extremely difficult to block. One look at his scarred and chipped helmet lets you know exactly what kind of football player he is.”