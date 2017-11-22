Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Valley View and Old Forge had their respective football seasons extended three times by posting victories in their first two playoff games.

The entire four-team contingent from the Valley Advantage coverage area all had at least 11 games as Carbondale Area, Lakeland and Mid Valley joined Valley View in the post season.

The Abington Suburban had both of its teams in the post season, but both Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail came up short in Week 11.

Old Forge was the lone Triboro Banner school in the playoffs as Riverside missed out qualifying for post-season play.

The Blue Devils, who struggled to a 4-7 record last year, returned to the high level their fans expect of them by winning its first nine games this year, then rebounded from their only loss to defeat Lackawanna Trail, 29-22.

Old Forge senior Brendan Mozeleski became the career rushing leader at the school as he led the Blue Devils to a 41-0 romp over District 1 champion Delco Christian. Mozeleski delivered 193 yards, which boosted his career total with 3,528 yards.

Valley View turned to its powerful offense to dispatch a pair of Wyoming Valley Conference teams to reach the final of the eight-team District 2 Class 4A bracket, doing so in impressive fashion.

Even though the Cougars entered the playoffs with a 7-3, those three losses came against unbeaten Delaware Valley, by four points; Scranton, by seven points; and undefeated Scranton Prep, by one point

First up for the Cougars was Crestwood, and Valley View dominated, ripping the Comets, 51-0.

For the semifinals, seventh-seeded Coughlin had upset second-seed Dallas, leaving the Crusaders with their hands full. The Cougars gave up a touchdown early, but scored the final 34 points of the game for a 40-7 victory.

Teams in the District 2A field did not have many problems getting information on their playoff opponents, as all three games were rematches involving four Lackawanna Football Conference Division III teams.

Carbondale Area overcame a 0-2 start to its season and rallied to win six of their last eight games to grab the second seed and a home game with third-seeded Lakeland in the semifinals.

The Chargers put together a long scoring drive in the fourth quarter to ice a 30-20 triumph. Nick Vadella ran for 143 yards against the Chiefs.

Lakeland rebounded from a 1-4 start to finish the season 5-5. Thomas Pidgeon caught 52 passes for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Chiefs.

Mid Valley, which fell to Dunmore in the semifinals, 34-13, had its running game on track most of the season as Joe Chylak (1,367 yards) and Colin Hazelton (1,117 yards) each surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in the regular season.

Lackawanna Trail put up a strong effort defending its 2016 1A championship, ending the regular season in third place in the LFC III with a 7-2 record. Junior quarterback Nathan Rolka did a little bit of everything for the Lions, ranking third in kicking points (26), fifth in passing yards (608) and sixth in scoring (70 points). Sophomore running back Jeffrey Rusto added 779 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

The highlight of Abington Heights’ season came in week three when head coach Joe Repshis earned the 100th win of his career. Junior quarterback George Tinsley threw for 1,350 yards, while Corey Perkins and Trey Koehler combined for 58 catches and 833 yards for the Comets.

Riverside had a young roster and some narrow misses, including a one-point loss to Susquehanna, and was tied with rival Old Forge entering the fourth quarter in a game the Vikings eventually lost, 24-12. Quarterback Brayden Thiel ranked second in the LFC III in completions, while Noah Zippittelli was third in the division with 24 catches.