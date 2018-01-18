Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SHAWN JONES Lackawanna Trail

Growing up in Northeastern Pennsylvania, Shawn Jones knew about how many honors there are for offensive linemen in the state, but that didn’t deter the Lackawanna Trail senior two-way tackle from going out on the football field and went about his business between the lines.

Jones did have one advantage this year, but it wouldn’t mean anything for opponents of the Lions to know that his uncle is Mike Munchak, who starred at Penn State in college and put together a pro career long and good enough for the Houston Oilers that during that time. It can be argued that Munchak belonged in the conversation of being considered the best guard in NFL history.

For now, Jones will have to settle with being a Class 1A Pennsylvania Football Writers’ all-state selection at offensive tackle. The other local player from the state team was Old Forge running back Brendan Mozeleski, who ran for more than 2,000 yards and led the Blue Devils to the district 1A title.

The Lackawanna Football Conference may or may not be among the league’s best, but its coaches do try to take the time to do things right. Lackawanna Trail head coach Steve Jervis has seen the game films, and he knows better than anyone what Jones meant to the Lions these past four years.

“Shawn has been a great player for us through his entire Lions career,” Jervis said. “We’re just so proud of him. It’s great for him, his family and for our program.

“We’re all very excited when we heard that he made all-state.”

So was Jones, who found out from Jervis that he gained this honor.

“I was definitely not expecting to be named to the all-state team,” Jones said. “It’s definitely a great honor to have.

“I was very excited when I heard. My coach actually told me. I definitely couldn’t have done it without any of those coaches. They push me everyday and I can’t thank them enough.

“Obviously, my name is on the award and my name gets in the paper, but they know they are the ones who behind the scenes do all the work.” What separates Jones from the other top-notch players often shows up larger on game film.

“His best attribute is his size, at 6-foot-2, his size, 290 pounds, to be that athletic was the key to Shawn’s success,” Jervis said.

Jones was able to keep his mind focused on one thing at a time and that paid off with his outstanding season.

“During the season I was just focused on winning games, trying to win the district championship and do everything I can for the team,” Jones said. “I was not wondering about myself one bit.”

Jones has received recognition which may open some doors for him.

“I had a few coaches text me to congratulate me,” Jones said. “Being named an All State, is a great honor and I think it may help me down the road.”

He thought more local athletes would be joining him on this all-star team.

“I was a little surprised nobody else, besides Mozeleski, made all-state from Class A. There are definitely some other players who are deserving of it,” said Jones.

Coach Jervis couldn’t stop talking about his star lineman.

“He was an all-around football player and a pleasure to coach,” Jervis said.

“Obviously, he has a great bloodline, a great personality, very, very high football IQ,” Jervis said. “He was very good at recognizing defensive fronts and good run blocking and pass protection.”

“At the end of this past year, he pretty much could teach any position on the offensive line.”