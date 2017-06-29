Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Patti Ostroski and Robby Azzarelli won the blind-draw mixed doubles tournament at the Scranton Tennis Club by defeating Tony Malinauskas and Carrie Peters in the final. In the semifinals Ostroski and Azzarelli blanked Kelly Lenahan and Lou Cuck, while Malinauskas and Peters defeated Suzanne Spinelli and Donnie Bockelkamp. The champions lost only two games during the tournament. For Ostroski it was her third blind-draw championship in three years.

In the men’s doubles championship, Tim Aikman and Tim Borick defeated Bob Avitabile and John Azzarelli.

A total of 30 players participated in the tournament. The next tournament at the club is the Lackawanna County Open, which will take place on July 13-16. For an entry blank or more information, visit scrantontennisclub.com.

Men’s doubles champions Tim Borick (center) and Tim Aikman (right) are congratulated by tournament chairman John Weiss (left).

Mixed doubles finalists (from left): Tony Malinauskas and Carrie Peters, Weiss, and champions Patti Ostroski and Robby Azzarelli.