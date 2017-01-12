Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When Logan Hivner decided to go out to wrestle for his senior season at Abington Heights, he found a teammate in Adam Wellard with a similar attitude.

The duo have gotten off to similar starts for the Comets as both have 12-2 records and third-place finishes at the Tunkhannock Kiwanis Tournament over the holidays.

Wellard, a 195-pounder, brings a solid work ethic and is clearly focused on how he’d like his season to work out. While Hivner did not wrestle his sophomore and junior years, the 220-pounder was active in the sport as a youngster, giving him a solid background that has helped him excel despite sitting out the last two wrestling seasons.

“He likes to throw people,” Comets head coach Steve Peters said of Wellard. “They both do. They both have some high goals: placing at regionals and possibly going to states, and if they continue doing what they’ve been doing, they both have a chance. They’ve both been great.”

Hivner, a Times-Tribune all-region selection in football, has made the most of his opportunities this year.

“He’s a hard worker,” Peters said of Hivner. “He works hard and is pushing the other guys in the room to work harder, and that’s everything you can ask out of a kid in his position.”

Peters could not expect much more from Hivner this season.

“He’s lost two matches and they were both against good kids; one of them got a sixth-place in states last year, and the other one was a state qualifier,” Peters said. “I think he’s pinned everybody else he’s wrestled.”

Hivner has not let Peters down, having given the coach a consistent starter in the lineup.

“I’m not surprised. He’s a really strong, physical kid, and he has an aggressive style that really works well for him,” Peters said. “He puts a good practice in every day and you can see it in his performances.”

That can go back to his time wrestling as a youth performer.

“He had wrestled for the kids club in junior high, and when he got to varsity, he decided he was going to focus on football, then came back as a senior because he missed it,” Peters said. “He definitely would have been a big contributor to the team.”

Hivner is not making mistakes against more experienced wrestlers.

“He knows what he’s doing, he keeps himself out of bad positions,” Peters said. “He knows how to stay out of trouble, but he might be a little bit rusty from his time off and as the season goes on, he looks better in each match.

“I don’t know if I’d call him a technician, but he has a couple of things from each position that he’s very solid in and usually doesn’t stray too much from that. He’s just a basic, solid wrestler.”

Hivner can take his cue from Wellard, a senior captain for the Comets.

“He’s been a great leader for us this year, and he really loves the sport,” Peters said. “That’s good for all the other guys to see that and see him modeling what I wanted to see the kids do.”

Whereas Hivner is trying to make up for lost time, Wellard is making the most of his time in the practice room.

“He’s very skilled: he might know the most about wrestling out of any of our kids,” Peters said. “He’s been around forever, he’s pretty technical, the kid you want on your team.”

Wellard is showing the way as a veteran wrestler should, and Hivner adds a unique combination of skill and know-how to the Comets lineup.