If it is late in September or early in October, the one thing certain in the high school sports scene is that an Abington Heights boys or girls team is in the fight for league or district honors.

As the calendar marked the end of summer and the beginning of fall, the postseason for golf started as the Comets made their annual quest for medals in golf. This year, the process for securing a berth for the next round started Sept. 20, a journey that began with a trip to Elmhurst Country Club for the qualifier for Lackawanna League players.

Will Brown was the first-place finisher among the six Comets in the field with a score of 3-over-par 75 and placed second overall in the field.

The next two scores also were Abington Heights players. Troy Kelleher, who won the prestigeous Irving Jackman in August at Scranton Municipal, delivered a 77 to top teammate Connor Kelleher’s 78.

Nick Sebastianelli was the sixth and final golfer in the field to break 80 with his 79, but the Comets completed their dominance of the Class AAA qualifier with Daniel Flickinger at 81 and Andrew Kirtley tied for 10th with an 84.

In the Class AA qualifier, Lackawanna Trail’s Andy Faist had a 91 to advance to the next round of qualifying.

Abington Heights was 13-0 in league action and should be the top seed for the upcoming league team championships.

Cross country

To little surprise, Abington Heights runners have excelled this fall as seniors Katie Dammer, Kyle Burke and Daniel Uhranowsky continue to dominate their competition.

What may come as a little bit shocking: Lackawanna Trail’s Tori James and Madison Swanchak posted a 1-2 finish in a cluster that included Old Forge, Dunmore and Riverside.

Girls tennis

There are few area high school programs that can match Abington Heights in skill, intensity and desire, but Monday afternoon, the Lady Comets ran into that rare breed in its opposition when rival Scranton Prep handed them their first loss of the season in a 4-1 setback.

The highlight for the Lady Comets came in the number 3 singles position where Lauren Koczwara held onto her unbeaten season with a solid 6-4, 6-4 victory over Isabel Hou.

Football

A 1-4 record for the first half of the season doesn’t ordinarily bring a lot of attention or pats on the back, but Joe Repshis earned his 100th career victory for Abington Heights with a win over his alma mater, West Scranton.

The 1-4 Comets have three shots to get more victories as they host Pittston Area, then pay visits to Wyoming Valley West and Wallenpaupack before hosting Scranton and Delaware Valley.

Things are a little bit brighter at the other high school football team in the Suburban’s coverage area, and that is Lackawanna Trail.

Unlike the Comets, which have just one win, the Lions have just one loss, and that was to a Dunmore team in September that featured more throwing by the Bucks than anybody from Lackawanna Trail saw coming.

The next two weeks are pivotal games for the Lions as they face road trips to an improving Carbondale Area team, followed by Old Forge, which could be undefeated and looking for revenge for losing to the Lions last year.

Girls soccer

Hannah Kowalski leads the team in points as the Lady Comets are off to a 7-0 start in the Lackawanna League this season.

Girls volleyball

The Lady Comets are 7-1 heading into a meeting with Blue Ridge, which is also 7-1 in the Lackawanna League.