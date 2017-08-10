Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Zach Lehman and Zoe Cykosky were crowned the champions in the A division and Joe Vinson and Joan Davis were the winners in the B division in the Scranton Tennis Club Mixed Doubles Championships held last weekend. Top-seeded Lehman and Cykosky overcame a stiff challenge provided by the second-seeded team of Steve Lehan and Kathleen Mc Kenna, winning the finals 6-3, 6-3. Vinson and Davis held on to defeat Mark Kneeram and Jody Jackman 7-6(10), 6-3 in a marathon match that lasted over two hours in the B final.

To reach the finals Lehman and Cykosky had to eliminate Cykosky’s sister, Phoebe, who paired with Will Cohen, 6-3, 6-2, while Lehan and McKenna knocked out the third-seeded team of Bob Cullen and Marion Reese 6-3, 6-2.

In the B division semifinals, Kneeram and Jackman edged Kiran Kumar and Maggie Ferraro, 7-6(3), 6-3, while Vinson and Davis breezed past Jerry Hahn and Maggie Hall 6-2, 6-2.

The A division consolation match, champions were Josh and Kelly Arp, who defeated Gary Riegal and Nidia Marchese 8-3. In the B division consolation final Kumar and Ferraro defeated Swapnil Phansalkar and Sidney Horvath 8-4.

Kiran Kumar and Kathleen McKenna were co-chairs of the tournament, assisted by Burt Reese.

The club will hold its Club Championships in singles and doubles this weekend.

Top, from left: Zach Lehman and Zoe Cykosky, Mixed Doubles A champions; and Kathleen McKenna and Steve Lehman, mixed doubles A finalists

Bottom, from left: Kiran Kumar, tournament co-chair; Joe Vinson and Joan Davis, mixed doubles B champions; Jody Jackman and Mark Kneeram, mixed doubles B finalists; Kathleen McKenna, tournament co-chair.