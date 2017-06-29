Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Manasek Auto won the Valley Petunia League Classic by winning four games, the last being an 11-6 win over Banko North. From left, front row: Ava Davis, Lindsay Tasker, Marley Sarafinko, Maia Arcangelo and Sophia Cody. Back row: Rina Hanumali, Lauryn Notari, Kate Lloyd, Natalie Hewitt and Amelia Campbell.

Abington-based Manasek Auto and Banko North, a team from Dunmore, kept their respective families on the edge of their seats Monday night in Fell Township, with the title of Valley Petunia Classic softball champion at stake.

Even though the players were mainly 12- and 13-year-old girls, that didn’t stop the tension from building inning after inning, with Manasek Auto desperately trying to win, so it could avoid the “if necessary” game.

That almost happened, as Manasek grabbed a two-run lead with a five-run outburst in the sixth inning.

But it didn’t happen then, as Banko’s cashed in with three runs to win the opener, 13-12, forcing the teams back to the field, this time with the stadium lights blaring as night fell.

This time, Manasek got it right, banging out a heated 11-6 decision to claim the tournament crown some two hours after the Abington club got one strike away from taking the opener.

Manasek jumped out quickly with a five-run first, but struggled in the middle innings, allowing Banko’s to get back in the game and take a 10-7 lead.

“We knew we could take the lead and told our girls to bat smarter, be pickier about the pitches they swung at, and to make solid, deliberate plays while fielding instead of throwing the ball around,” Manasek coach Sarah Cremer said.

The Abington club mustered up a five-run sixth to give itself a two-run lead, getting a game-tying three-run triple by Lauryn Notari, who later scored the go–ahead run.

Then it was Banko’s turn to respond, and they did, pushing three runs across the plate to win the game and left Cremer to wonder if they’d ever get their mitts on the championship trophy.

“It was frustrating because the team was literally one strike away from winning that first game,” Cremer said. “We had made a great comeback but it just wasn’t enough to cover that last missed strike.We told them that this was the time to rally and fight hard; that they had earned the championship and now they had to prove it.”

That was the same way they entered the event, confident it was better than the 6-8 record in the Northern Division showed.

“We had four rainouts resulting in scheduling issues and players not being able to make the games,” Cremer said. “Even with a couple of eight-player games, we came close to beating some of the top teams in the league. I knew our record did not reflect the level of talent on our team and the playoffs were finally an opportunity for them to display their skills.”

They made good on that promise to themselves, even if they needed to win that unwanted extra game.