With a thrilling run to the state semifinals last season, the Abington Heights Lady Comets gave themselves a huge bull’s-eye on their backs this spring.

But the Lady Comets overcame some significant personnel losses by claiming the first District 2 Class 5A championship and a return to states, where a rally from a five-run deficit with six outs left in their season overshadowed a one-run loss in 10 innings.

“Our strengths early on were the returning players from last year’s team who experienced the run they had to the state semifinal,” head coach John Kelly said. “There may have been, at the beginning, a little bit of an issue because of a slight overconfidence from last year. When you lose three all-state players and four seniors who played significant roles, it’s going to take some time to gel.”

Kelly had some worries, but it benefitted the Lady Comets over the long haul.

“After that blowout loss at home to Valley View, we realized we just can’t show up and win. We have to work hard to become a better team,” Kelly said. “We knew we had players who were capable, but had to fill big shoes. We knew early on if we could get pitching we thought we had a chance to be competitive. We thought we had the position players to compete but our young players would have to mature quickly.”

Kelly had a lot to say about his players.

• Alison Kane: “A senior, had a big season with a batting average of .464. She is a solid defensive player who worked hard on her hitting and was one of the team leaders. A team captain, emotionally tough.”

• Kaylee DeMatteo: “After a slow start offensively, turned her senior season around and finished with a .379 batting average, and defensively was the best third baseman in the league hands down. She will be tough to replace both defensively and leadership. A team captain, she was always positive.”

• Lauren Olevnik: “A senior, is a special kid. Many players don’t have the patience to hang in there until an opportunity comes and you seize the moment. She did just that. Worked extremely hard to earn the right field position, waiting for her opportunity, and produced. She was always at the fence screaming for her teammates, an emotional leader whose positive energy was infectious.”

• Emily Scarfo: “A senior, played left field and was another player who waited for her opportunity the same as way as Lauren. I totally respect her toughness and tenacity to hang in. Was another senior leader who led by example, works hard always encouraging her teammates. Had a solid senior season.”

• Alison Fiorillo: “A sophomore, was our flex player who played left field along with Emily. Was very solid defensively, works on her game. I look for her to battle for one of the starting outfield positions next season.”

“Departing seniors Kane, DeMatteo, Olevnik, Scarfo and Kara Manasek were the foundation of this team and have been a big part of our players believing in what they can accomplish with hard work and believing in ‘we’ not ‘I.’”