Abington Heights' Alessia Rrunori (44) goes up for a shot past Crestwood's Andrea SHipton (4) during the District 2 Class 5A Girls Basketball Semi Finals.

The record may have said that Abington Heights was a pedestrian 11-11 entering the District 2 Class 5A girls basketball championships, but second-year Lady Comets head coach Deanna Klingman knew her team was better than that.

Two wins later, and the coach of the sixth-seeded Lady Comets has seen her team qualify for the state tournament and set up for a chance at winning the district title the hard way — by beating the third-, second- and top-seeded teams in that order.

The Lady Comets (13-11) face top-seed Wyoming Valley West (20-4) Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The journey to the Mohegan Sun Arena began with a familiar foe in West Scranton, but going into the game, Klingman felt confident that the third-seeded Lady Invaders (16-7) were beatable despite having lost to them twice in Lackawanna League Division I play.

“We have been playing our best basketball of the year at the right time,” Klingman wrote in an email. “Having already played West two times earlier this year; both games coming down to the last possession; I felt we had a solid chance at having an opportunity to win.

“We focused all week on defense and our offensive execution. The girls paid attention to little details and executed the game plan.”

The coach believed the players grew more comfortable with their roles as the season went along. It also resulted in less hesitation on defense.

“Since the start of league play [they have a 9-4 record], our roles have been better defined,” Klingman said. “Players have been taking great pride in doing all the little things that can win games.”

Destiny Jefferson had 22 points for West Scranton, but Klingman felt the Lady Comets controlled the rest of the Lady Invaders in a 39-34 win.

“Our goal was to contain Jefferson, but not allow their three-point shooters to get open looks,” Klingman said.

Next up was Crestwood (15-9), and once again, a confident defense set the tone in the 50-38 win that ensured Abington Heights a spot in the first 5A state tournament.

“In league play we had to defend some exceptional guard play, strong three- point shooters and strong post players, so we didn’t have to alter our game plan as one might think,” Klingman said.

Abington Heights never trailed at the end of any quarter against Crestwood, and kept padding its lead.

“We came out strong in the Crestwood game and played very tough on the defensive end. We contested the perimeter shot and we hit the boards hard,” Klingman said. “We did a very good job executing on the offensive end.

“It was a great team effort with Hannah Kowalski leading the scoring with 18 points and six assists, and Alessia Brunori adding 11 points and 13 rebounds.”

The Lady Comets knew their regular-season schedule would be rugged, and Klingman set up more difficult games, all with the hopes that Abington Heights would benefit in the post season.

It has.

“Although we were seeded sixth, based on a tough exhibition and regular season, we knew we could compete against any team in 5A,” Klingman said. “Our tough exhibition and regular season prepared us for district competition.

“We played in many tight games, and knowing we were in almost every game we played this year, that gave us the confidence to go out and play hard and pursue our goal to defend the district title. The girls are very focused at practice and I believe having played at the venue last year, will help the players feel more comfortable.”

Klingman hopes for a repeat of last year when both the boys and girls teams claimed district titles. The top-seeded Comets (21-3) meet third-seeded West Scranton (14-10) Friday at 8 p.m. for the Class 5A title.

If a repeat turns out to be the result Saturday, it could have a lasting effect on the district’s other 5A programs. They will all know that the Lady Comets are a team that can win a district title, no matter what their record is.