The Abington Heights girls track and field continued its domination of the Lackawanna League’s best once again.

A 99½ - 55½ victory over Scranton on Monday afternoon extended the Lady Comets’ pair of impressive streaks: they have won their last 68 division meets as well as grabbing its 11th straight Lackawanna Track Conference Division I title.

Obviously, it helps to have many talented athletes to make such a streak possible, and this edition of the Lady Comets is no different than many of the other championship teams guided by Michael Ludka and the previous coach, Frank Passetti, have coached to titles.

In the latest list of top times and distances printed by the Times-Tribune on its Inside Track page Sunday, that the Lady Comets had the Lackawanna League Division I’s best time or distance in the 10 of the 18 events.

Junior Katie Dammer has compiled the best time in three individual distance races. She was the top performer in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5 minutes, 22.34 seconds; ran the 800 in 2:22.84 and the 3200 in 10:58.54 for the Lady Comets.

Calista Marzolino posted a time of 15.54 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, and cleared the high jump bar at 5-feet, 4-inches.

Hannah Hughes covered the 400-meter dash in 1:01.04.

Allyson Derry posted a long jump leap of 16 feet, 4 ¾ inches.

Pole vaulter Dani Heine cleared the bar set at 11 feet, 6 inches.

The Lady Comets also posted the top times in two of the three relay events, clocked in 10:26.04 in the 3200 relay, and was timed in 4:21.54 for the 1600 relay.

Against Scranton, the 1600 relay team lowered its season-best time to 4:18.2.

Megan Healey fired the javelin 107 feet, 2 inch, for another season high.

The Abington Heights boys track and field team had its share of standout performances this season, with seven season-best marks, all on the track, entering this week.

The Comets also posted the top times in two of the three relay events, clocked in at 8:42.04 in the 3200 relay, and was timed in 3:36.04 for the 1600 relay.

Kyle Burke put in the best time in two individual distance races. He was the top performer in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 32.14 seconds; and ran the 3200 in 10:13.04 for the Comets.

Dan Uhranowski took the top time in the 800 with a time of 2:00.74.

Chris Schimelfenig covered the 400 in 51.24 seconds.

Antonio Maletta shared the low time of 15.94 in the 110 high hurdles.

Lackawanna Trail also had athletes who were leading events in Division IV.

Matt Kinback had the best 800 with a time of 2:03.24 and cleared the bar at 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump.

Matt Bergey ran the 400 in 52.54 seconds for the Lions.

The Lady Lions had the 3200 meter events in hand as the best relay time in that distance was run in 10:47.24 while Tori James covered the 3200 in 13:29.24 entering the final week of the regular season.

Track and field’s post-season schedule begins tonight with the Jordan Relays.

The Spagna conference meet and the district meets follow, with the state meets wrapping up the post-season slate.