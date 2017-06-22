Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Last week’s article was the first of two looks back at the Abington Heights softball team’s season.

The team, honed by a run to the state semifinals last year, benefited from some talented players from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes as the Lady Comets won a Lackawanna League division title, parlayed that momentum into the first District 2 Class 5A championship, and led to a victory in the state playoffs.

There was plenty of talent on the Lady Comets team this year, but the most impressive thing may well have been how well those younger players filled in where they were needed.

Lady Comets head coach John Kelly got to work, early on, with a pair of freshmen that not only moved into that starting lineup but made a huge impact as well.

“We had a few players who played above expectations, or at least performed right out of the gate, in Mara Hamm and Catherine Anne Kupinski,” Kelly said. “You never know how freshman will perform coming up from junior high, sometimes the pressure gets to them or the skill level takes time to adjust, but both of them started strong and finished strong.”

Those two quickly demonstrated their talent.

“Mara was our leadoff hitter and had a great season,” Kelly said. “It’s tough enough being a freshman, it’s another thing to lead the team from that top spot in the batting order, but from day one you could see the confidence she had in her abilities and it translated to the field.”

“The same with Catherine; she quickly moved into the number five spot in our lineup which is a big RBI-producing spot in our lineup. Again, the pressure never got to her and she was a big factor from day one.”

A sophomore also thrived with a busier schedule in her second year on the varsity.

“Nina Kozar was our DP [designated player] last year, and I asked her to move to first base, filling some big shoes replacing a first-team, all-state player,” Kelly said. “She worked really hard on her defense after having never played there. She is a catcher, but after a little hesitation, which is natural moving to a new position, she worked extremely hard and became in my opinion the best first baseman in our league.”

Kelly talked about the underclassmen who picked up the pace this year led by Hamm, whose nickname is Hammer.

“Hamm was an impact leadoff hitter, batting .518,” Kelly said. “She was the catalyst setting the pace of the game.”

• “Cassidy Bartkowski, a junior, was a defensive leader at shortstop. She is a good hitter who batted third, which is a “move runners” and RBI spot in our lineup.

• “Kozar had a great year at the plate with 30 RBIs from the number four slot. After adjusting to a new position, became one of the best defensive players at first in the league. She will be counted on again next season to be a big contributor offensively and be a team leader.”

• “Kupinski led the team in batting average [.574], had over 25 RBIs, a slugging percentage of .918. “Cobra” will be asked to help carry the load offensively again next season; a very good defensive catcher and vocal leader.”

• “Naudia Solan, a junior, is the most underrated player on the team. I hear opponents in the league talk about our team and she hardly gets mentioned, but I’m telling you there’s not a better player at her position [second base]. She’s worked to become one of our leaders offensively, hitting .449 with over 15 RBIs batting in the seventh spot.”

• “Meghan McGinley, a junior, had a breakout year pitching, worked extremely hard to become our top pitcher. People don’t know the pressure she had on her filling in for a four-year starting pitcher. She knew we’d need someone to step up and she did in a big way.”

With back-to-back state appearances, the Lady Comets are becoming better known around the state, so the pressure will be on their shoulders. Kelly believes they will be ready.

“If we continue to work hard and push each other every day in practice, we can build on the last two seasons and continue moving forward,” Kelly said. “We have the skill returning next year and are capable of another run if everything falls into place.”