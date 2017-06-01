Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights’ Katie Dammer competes in a preliminary race of the class AAA girls’ 1,600 meter run during the PIAA Track and Field State Championship. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

The beginning of the high school track and field season was filled with the usual worries about performances as well as one huge question mark: thanks to the late-winter snow storm that buried all of the Lackawanna Track Conference schools, how would the league’s teams be affected by the compressed schedule.

A dominating Abington Heights girls team showed the way in Division I, taking any delays in stride, and completed an undefeated regular season.

That was just the beginning of the Lady Comets’ post-season team success, as the team also won the Jordan Relays, the Spagna Conference meet and topped it all off with District 2 Class 3A Championship meet title.

In the district meet, the Lady Comets’ 3,200 relay team opened the meet by taking the event and never looked back as Abington Heights won the team title by 50 points. Also winning gold medals were Calista Marzolino (100 hurdles, high jump), Katie Dammer (1,600) and Alex Scheuermann (3,200).

The Lady Comets won the Spagna meet for the fifth straight year led by champions Dammer (1,600, 3,200), Marzolino (high jump), Dani Heine (pole vault) and the 3,200 relay team.

March’s weather was mostly forgotten by late May, but much of what the Lady Comets had accomplished in the post-season was set by what coach Mike Ludka had ordered over the spring and even earlier.

“The weather is always a factor during track season. We had done a lot of great work over the winter and leading up to the storm,” Ludka said. “It set us back slightly, but after it, we had some great weather at meets, much better than we usually encounter.”

Ludka hoped he had the right people at the right time since the timetable to find the correct answers was slipping away.

“Identifying how athletes fit into our team and getting them prepared is the biggest obstacle, especially when the facilities are covered in snow,” Ludka said. “They handled it all very well and I don’t think it had any lasting impact.”

Right from the start of the season, the Lady Comets performed at a high level, and never seemed to be resting on their laurels. Even with the high expectations, the Lady Comets started at a high level and built upon those results throughout the season.

“At our first meet, we had great weather and our performances reflected the hard work we knew we had put in and the talent we had, so it was a quick,” Ludka said. “The team is a very good combination of newer athletes and experienced ones, so they meshed well and were able to perform well also.”

That combination all added up to Ludka having the luxury of being able to find a replacement to fill a position in the lineup, if necessary, with the time to do it under meet conditions.

“We were boosted this year by a group of freshmen and new team members who provided great depth and filled some areas of our lineup that we needed,” Ludka said, “It was in all areas too, from the throws to the sprints, hurdles and even pole vault. There is a great foundation for the future.”

That’s the prognosis for next season.

“The junior high program continues to be great and is led by a strong coaching staff that again will infuse the varsity team with talent,” Ludka said. “Just as important, we return a great group next year so I am excited to see what the future holds. It is always tough to replace some of the seniors, but we have many athletes looking to step into those roles.”