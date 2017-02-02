Article Tools Font size – + Share This



John Maier wanted to be a full-time starter for his senior basketball season at Lackawanna Trail. Focusing on a few parts of his game has made him achieve that goal.

“They wanted me to be a positive influence on the team, to help bring morale up,” Maier said. “They also wanted me to work hard and that’s what I did.”

“John is having a good year,” Lions head coach Christian Sunseri said. “He’s probably one of our best players on both ends of the floor. That’s one of the things he’s helped us with; he’s not our primary offensive player, but he stays on the floor because he does all of the little things.

“He is our best three-point shooter. Defensively, he’s always been great on the ball, knows when to put pressure on and forces turnovers.”

The 5-foot-8 senior often gets the Lions’ fast break going.

“In our zone, after contesting a shot, he has done a good job leaking out and getting us some easy baskets in transition,” Sunseri said. “That’s been needed this year, because at times we’ve struggled in our half-court offense.

“His overall play helps us every night, and whatever the team needs, he’s willing to do it.”

Maier put his mind on become a better shooter and a long summer was put to good use.

“It’s been a lot better than it was last year,” Maier said. “I worked hard in the off-season, on my legs and my form, being consistent, and that’s carried over to this season. I’ve been a little streaky, but still better than last year.”

One of the other sports he participates in for the Lions helped his jump shot become more consistent.

“I try to run four times a week in the summer, did that all summer, and I have noticed the improvement in my legs,” said Maier, who competes in the 100- and 800-meter events, the long jump and the 400 relay for the Lions’ track and field team.

Sunseri could not be much happier with Maier’s play this season.

“He’s met our expectations. He started about half of the games last year, as a junior, and we were looking to him to become one of our team leaders,” Sunseri said. “He has started all of our games so far this year.

“Scoring-wise, he has exceeded our expectations, He spent a lot of time this off-season knowing that he’s a guard, doesn’t get to the basket much, so he worked hard on his outside shot.”

Maier is averaging 1.1 three-point field goals per game, ranking among the Lackawanna Division IV leaders, according to the Times-Tribune, and Sunseri added that Maier has made 15 three-pointers to lead the Lions.

“He has realized that he could be the guy to hit the outside shot and open up spaces on the floor,” Sunseri said.

Maier also got better in two other aspects of the game.

“He improved his ball handling. We don’t have a true point guard and he’s one of the guys who bring the ball up,” Sunseri said. “Last year, his emotions could be high or low. This year, he has found a way to keep his emotions in check.

“There were times when if things didn’t go his way, he would almost take himself out of the game by making bad plays or by fouling. This year, he’s been able to keep that in check and be level-headed, not only for himself, but for his team.”

By getting better in those three areas, Maier has become more reliable on offense while maintaining a strong defensive presence and ultimately seeing more playing time for the Lions.