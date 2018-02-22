Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Hannah Kowalski. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

Abington Heights senior Hannah Kowalski has been around long enough to know what to say and when to say it. Fortunately, she has not had to worry about shouting about poor play by the Lady Comets, and she is a big reason for the turnaround of her team.

“Our season is going really well,” Kowalski said. “We had some challenging moments and tough games in December and early January.

“We’re playing our best basketball now and that’s what’s important.”

If the Lady Comets are playing that well, Kowalski’s name is probably in the scorebook, with 12 to 18 points, four or five assists, and those numbers are good enough to mean victory for Abington Heights.

Kowalski put on a couple of shows last week and she received recognition as Athlete of the Week by The Times-Tribune. In the first game, a victory over Western Wayne, she had 23 points then, she followed up with 19 points, including a three-point play in the last 15 seconds to beat West Scranton by one.

She’s happy about receiving the honor but she tried to down play the award.

“The most important thing for me is just playing my game and leading the team, not being afraid to do what I think,” Kowalski said. “Taking younger girls and trying to make everybody better around me is also important.”

Kowalski was a returning starter for the Lady Comets, and figured she might lose some scoring opportunities because the team’s make up changed from last year.

“I think this year with Cassie Ksiazek — she didn’t play because of an ACL injury last year — so there should not have been too much pressure on me to score as many points as I did last year,” Kowalski said. “She’s a really talented player and I think the scoring is little bit more balanced this year.”

But Kowalski has remained the leading scorer for the Lady Comets, along with serving as a role model for the rest of the team.

“I think, from my point of view, the best thing I need to do is to keep everybody motivated,” Kowalski said. “The younger players on the team can struggle with their confidence and they get really nervous in tense situations.”

“We are such a young team that myself and the other captains try to be strong leaders on the floor as well as off the floor,” Kowalski said. “We have an emphasis this year on leadership and being vocal leaders.”

Head coach Deanna Klingman has been pleased with what Kowalski does night in and night out.

“As a senior captain who has played in many big games, she is willing to do what is necessary to win,” Klingman said. “She is unselfish and enjoys making the right pass, just as much as she does scoring. Many nights, she is the top scorer, but other nights she does a great job distributing the basketball.”

Klingman gave her some extra responsibilities this season.

“This year Hannah is a defensive presence. She loves the challenge of guarding the opponent’s best perimeter player. Last year, she primarily played point guard, but this year she is playing both point guard and shooting guard, which allows her to be more offensive-minded. Her basketball IQ is very good and she understands what needs to be done on the floor to win.”

“She gives 100 percent every time she walks on the floor.”

Klingman is very pleased with how Kowalski has played with those responsibilities.

“With a much younger team than in past years, Hannah has done a great job making the younger players feel comfortable on the floor,” Klingman said. “Hannah is a fun person to be around and her teammates loves playing with her on the floor. Our captains, Hannah, Cassie Ksiazek and Sharon Houlihan, have provided the team with excellent leadership. They come to work every day with positive energy and positive attitudes.”

Kowalski has picked up her game at the right time averaging about 13 points and 4 rebounds a game.

“Hannah is an intense competitor who has been playing her best basketball of the year, over the last four weeks,” Klingman said. “She is a leader on the floor, is focused and enjoys being challenged.”