Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Coach Tom Lavelle, of Abington Heights. Jason Farmer / Staff Photographer photos/sports ORG XMIT: SC_200807060636231793288

Make no mistake about the long winning streak the Abington Heights boys tennis team has compiled over the last eight seasons.

Sure, the kids are good players, but the team’s perseverance and its ability to work as hard as they do keeps the Comets focused.

“Our players put in hard work and hours of dedication to the sport. They are also very self-driven,” Comets head coach Tom Lavelle said. “They value our team’s philosophy of developing into team leaders and they seek out challenges for themselves during the season and throughout the off-season.

“Our players develop into capable athletes but also driven leaders who pass on the desire to continue our team’s successes.”

That 100th straight win came April 3, 5-0 over Scranton and is at 109 entering Wednesday, motivates these self-driven players. They thrive on hard work. It also can be hard work to get the best from players who could easily slip into the bad habit of coasting past inferior opponents.

The funny thing about that is the Comets players always seem to find a way to be in step with their training to put their best effort on the court at all times.

“There has not been one individual who has taken on the role of team leader, but rather, many individuals on the team have made it their objective to instill a desire to do the little things right on a consistent basis, whether in practice or in matches, and we have been fortunate enough to see this approach translate to success in terms of victories,” Lavelle said. “Equally important in terms of team leadership is our student-athletes efforts to treat the game and their opponents with respect and sportsmanship.

“I think that this is another accomplishment of which we can be very proud.’

Few of those wins in the long streak did opponents get the Comets backpedaling.

“Over the course of the last 100 matches there have been many hard-fought victories for our team,” Lavelle said. “In those circumstances our team came together, thanks to encouragement from our fellow teammates and some play from behind comebacks in very close matches against very talented opponents.”

The magnitude of the length of the long streak has made Lavelle think about all the kids he has coached.

“I am reflecting on all of the teams and players I have coached. I think about all of the great student-athletes, many who are now onto adulthood,” Lavelle said. “I cherish the lasting relationships and I wish I could have had them all here to share in this moment.

“With this present team, they really wanted to make their contribution to Abington Heights tennis. I am very proud of our team at this point of the season.”

Swimming Honors

The Abington Heights swim teams continued to bring in honors for its program as three girls and two boys nabbing All-Region berth selected by the Times-Tribune.

The girls chosen for the honor include a pair of multiple-year picks in seniors Leah Byman and Sydney Dana, and first-time selection April Sokalsky, a junior. Sophomores Carter Smith and Josh Przekop were first-timers on the boys team.

Byman, a three-time All-Region selection, captured four medals in the District 2-4 Class 3A meet this year, including two medals on relay teams that also featured Sokalsky, making up half of the silver-medal winning 200-yard freestyle relay and a fourth-place medal in the 400 free relay.

Byman was third in the 100 free and fourth in the 100 butterfly while Sokalsky earned a fourth in the 200 and a fifth in the 100 backstroke.

Dana, a diver, placed second in the Les Richards Championships and broke the school record for a six-dive event.

Smith captured the District 2 diving title with his runner-up finish in the sub-regional behind a District 4 diver.

Przekop was a four-time district medalist, taking a silver medal in the 50 freestyle, a sixth-place medal in the 100 butterfly, and fourth-place finishes in both the 200- and 400- freestyle relay team.

Coach Tom Lavelle