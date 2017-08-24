Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Steve Jervis was so eager to talk about his Lackawanna Trail team at the Lackawanna Football Conference’s Media Day earlier this month that the veteran coach of the Lions made a simple error when he was asked a question about how his team was going to repeat the joy of the 2016 season.

“Number one, is to build off some of the success we had last year, not to be complacent,” Jervis said. “Number one, we have to replace our physicality that we graduated in the backfield.”

But Jervis could be forgiven for his excitement about that championship season because it has been the way the school has had its greatest success in the recent past.

Jervis got the rest of the math right, though, with a contingent of young players that may need to learn on the fly to play some key positions.

“Our two leading rushers graduated, our leading receiver in Matt Bergey graduated, but we do return five of six offensive linemen, including our tight end, and our quarterback, who has led us to back-to-back district championship games,” Jervis said. “I think he has proven he can win, Nathan Rolka, we’re looking forward for him to have a big junior season.”

The defense, featuring many of those returning linemen, is solid up front, but will be missing its two leading tacklers and has to replace three of his four linebackers along with a cornerback.

Senior linemen Dillon Moyle and Shawn Jones are the two-way starters while players like juniors Jacob Brim and Robbie Davis and senior nose guard Nick Van Fleet join them.

Clearly, there will be concerns about getting the new starters up to speed and ready for full-time action on both sides of the ball. Jervis exudes confidence about his returning players, knowing full well that a timely defensive stand or forcing a turnover can often carry teams emotionally into the remainder of a quarter and keep games tight.

“The key is having those linemen back,” Jervis said. “They’ve had some good years in the weight room, some big, strong kids who understand our schemes.”

“So even though we may be young at certain keys in the offensive backfield, when you have a veteran line, you hope they will at least, allow you to run the ball until those running backs can get up to speed.”

With the linemen in place for Jervis, the Lions coach hopes the foundation of the team is in place. There is a lot riding on the season at hand.

“To get to where we got took a lot of hard work,” Jervis said. “I want our seniors to understand that they were handed the program in a certain manner, and that they should hand the program off to the underclassmen in that manner.

“It is a big responsibility, and I hope they are up to it,” Jervis said.

Over at neighboring Abington Heights, the Comets desperately wanted to capture the first District 2 Class 5 crown and accomplished the goal with playoff wins over Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Valley West.

Comets head coach Joe Repshis had an inkling that repeating as champion in that classification would not be a simple feat for his team.

Repshis, who coached the County to a win in the Dream Game over the summer, has an even bigger task, with only three starters returning.

That is a lot of change for a team in one off-season, but if any coach can handle the adversity, it may well be Repshis, who is accustomed to having big rosters at Abington Heights and deciding which player of his is most suited to a different role.