Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights’ Jackson Danzig takes a shot as Archbishop Wood’s Seth Pinkney defends during a playoff game at Freedom High School in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff PhotographerAbington Heights’ Jackson Danzig takes a shot as Archbishop Wood’s Seth Pinkney defends during a playoff game at Freedom High School in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer Abington Heights’ Jackson Danzig takes a shot as Archbishop Wood’s Seth Pinkney defends during a playoff game at Freedom High School in Bethlehem on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.Christopher Dolan / Staff Photographer

When Abington Heights played its way into an NBA-like schedule during the recently-completed state playoffs, Comets head coach Ken Bianchi could say he had been through a worse scenario during his long coaching career.

That also meant he had answers for the situation that got his team through two/thirds of the way through the challenge presented by the blizzard of 2017.

The Comets defeated Martin Luther King and Chester before losing to Archbishop Wood in the Class 5A state semifinals, all in a span of five days.

To get through the rugged stretch, Bianchi had to do the seemingly impossible: don’t remind them of their situation.

“Yes, it is difficult but you try not to put that in the players’ heads. We tell them things are what they are and we have to make the best out of the situation,” Bianchi said. “If you can’t change things then don’t worry about them.”

The veteran coach has been through in his career.

“We’ve had other teams go through the same situation and they played great. In the 1978-79 season, we had to play and win five games in nine days to win the [Lackawanna[ league’s and District [2] championships,” Bianchi’ said. “It wasn’t easy, but we did it.

“This year we had the type of players that were mentally tough enough to do something similar, and they did.”

With 747 career wins, he has learned a thing or two along the way.

“We did change a few things in practice. First of all we shortened the time we practiced: they would warm up and stretch, then do a shorter version of our individual drills that we do everyday,” Bianchi said. “We would then talk about our opponent and run some of the things they might do. After that we might do some competitive shooting drills that they like to play. Other days we might watch a film of our opponent and then shoot fouls or run through our out of bounds plays. We keep things light.”

It worked out well for the Comets.

“The players held up great,” Bianchi said. “Once they are playing, especially in a big game, their adrenaline is flowing and they don’t seem top get overly tired.”

If that third game had somehow got into another overtime, Bianchi would have believed in the Comets, taking the team that found ways of winning over the team with fresher legs.

“We would have been very confident if we had to go into an overtime period with Archbishop Wood,” Bianchi said. “Because of graduation, each year we start the season off from scratch. The first thing a team has to do is learn how to win. By working hard, putting in a lot of time and winning a few games early gets a team feeling good and believing they are going to win. It may be by playing better than the other team or getting a lucky break or basket but the bottom line is we win the game even if by one point.

“Then they have to learn how to win the close games; don’t settle for playing a close game with a tough opponent and losing by one or two points. They should try to be the team that even if they didn’t play their best they somehow find a way to win the game.

“Finally in overtime games, if you win one or two, you get the feeling that once you’re in that situation, the game is yours. You will play with a lot of confidence and that can help determine the outcome of that game no matter how many overtime periods it might take.”

That is confidence.