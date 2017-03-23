Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Another year without a Lackawanna League championship did not seem to bother the Abington Heights boys basketball team once again.

The Comets placed second in Division I behind Scranton Prep for the second straight year, but any anger they may have felt about that fact has been channeled properly. Instead of moaning about the second-place finish, or complaining about a lack of practice time because of the Blizzard of 2017, the team has responded with many superb efforts.

A pair of double-overtime victories, in back-to-back state tournament games, over a three-day span, will long be remembered in area basketball history as one of the greatest achievements any high school team could boast about.

Before those epic games, the Comets needed to capture three games in the District 2 Class 5A tournament in the inaugural season of the six-classification system the PIAA changed to this season. Like the school’s football and girls basketball teams, Abington Heights nailed down the first Class 5A championship that District 2 has offered.

To open the eight-team district bracket, the top-seeded Comets began post-season play with a resounding 66-26 victory over Wallenpaupack in the quarterfinals on February 21.

Trey Koehler led the Comets with 18 points, George Tinsley added 17 while Lucas Goodman had 10.

Seth Maxwell blocked eight shots and scored 15 points in the Comets’ 61-42 triumph over fifth-seeded Dallas in the district semifinals.

Tinsley also had 15 points, Koehler netted 14 points and Jackson Danzig was the fourth Comet to score in double figures with 12 points.

After a week off, the Comets headed to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township for the district title game on March 3 and opened quickly, scoring 30 points in the first quarter to blow out third-seeded West Scranton, 77-41.

Koehler poured in 20 points, making four 3-point field goals, to head up a well-balanced offense that included three other double-figure scorers as Danzig had 17, Tommy Rothenberger added 13 and Tinsley 12.

The dominant victory enabled the Comets to open up the state playoffs with a game at the Lackawanna College Student Union against District 3 eighth seed Lampeter-Strasburg and they did not disappoint, rolling to a 67-48 triumph in the first-round contest.

This time, the Comets had three players score in double figures as Koehler delivered 19 points, Tinsley battled for 15 points and 15 rebounds and Danzig chipped in 14 points for Abington Heights, which took command with a 27-point second quarter to take a 41-25 halftime lead.

The blizzard that dumped up to 35 inches of snow last week forced the Comets second-round game against Martin Luther King to be moved from last Tuesday to last Friday.

It was worth the wait, as the District 12 runner-up Cougars scored the final points, in both regulation and in the first overtime, to extend the game four extra minutes each time, but the Comets finally got control in the second overtime period behind five free throws by Danzig, who led the Comets with 25 points.

Koehler contributed 17 points while Tinsley added 11.

That set up the Comets for a rare Sunday game when they battled Chester in a state quarterfinal game.

This time, it was Abington Heights that kept extending the game by forcing both overtime periods before emerging with the victory, a 65-61 decision that earned the program its first berth in the state semifinals.

Danzig pumped in 30 points while Maxwell had 18 and Tinsley 11 as all five starters played the entire 40 minutes.

The season finally ended Tuesday night, when Archbishop Wood handed the Comets a 68-57 defeat to complete the season at 25-4, leaving coach Ken Bianchi at 747 career wins, 11 shy of overtaking longtime Forest City coach Julius Prezelski’s area basketball record of 757.