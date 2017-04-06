Article Tools Font size – + Share This



While Abington Heights could count four players averaging in double figures during Lackawanna League action this season, head coach Ken Bianchi was working on getting what he wanted from the team.

It was more than just watching drills, practicing countless free throws or even being a highly touted player.

Bianchi wants his team to be tight as a group, confident of knowing friends will have each other’s backs. That was how it worked out for the Comets, who won the District 2 Class 5A championship with three wins, and three more in the state tournament — including back-to-back double-overtime wins — before they were finally beaten by eventual state champion, Archbishop Wood, 68-57. In contrast, Archbishop Wood routed Meadville, 73-40, in the state final.

“We played our best basketball and that’s the way it should be,” Bianchi said about the six-game post-season winning streak.

The road to the season began in the summer for Bianchi.

“We don’t do a lot with our team over the summer. We will take them to a team camp in July for three days so they can get to know each other off the court,” Bianchi said. “By staying together we start building the chemistry and bonding that it takes if you want to be a really good team. Our parents club is a great help to us in this area. Several times during the season they will have a pasta dinner after practice for the team and coaching staff. Then on a Friday night after a game or practice they may have made a reservation with a local pizza place to have a pizza party for the team.

“In all the years I’ve been coaching I’ve learned that you need talent to win but the most successful teams I’ve ever coached were the ones that had great chemistry.”

Just working on its balanced attack left many opponents shaking their heads, but Bianchi knew it had to be done.

“From where we were halfway through the second half of the season, every player had to step up and improve his game to put us in the position we were in late in the season and through our post-season play,” Bianchi said.

Bianchi talked about his five starters.

Tommy Rothenberger: “He leads by example. As our point guard, he got our team into the sets we wanted and handled the extreme pressure that was put on him in our four state tournament games. He committed only five turnovers in those four games. He was a captain and one of our team leaders.”

George Tinsley: “He was our workhorse inside. In our state games he averaged a double-double (12.5 rebounds, 11 points per game), and against Chester, he grabbed 18 rebounds.”

Seth Maxwell: “a man in the middle. In playoff games, he averaged 14.5 points and 4.7 blocks. He averaged 20 points a game against Chester and Archbishop Wood.”

Trey Koehler: “Led the team in steals. When Danzig got into foul trouble in our Lampeter-Strasburg game, he scored 19 points. Got injured in the Martin Luther King game but gutted it out, averaged 10 points, three assists in the next two games.

Jackson Danzig: One of our team captains, had a great four-game series in the state tournament. He scored 82 points and blocked seven shots. He scored 30 points against Chester, 18 of them in the overtime periods. He averaged 20.5 points per game in the state tournament.”

The five starters played most of those three final games against Martin Luther King, Chester and Archbishop Wood.

“The players held up great,” Bianchi said. “Once they are playing, especially in a big game, their adrenaline is flowing and they don’t seem to get overly tired.”

“There are also other ways to get them some rest. We can judiciously use the five timeouts we get each game if they need a rest and if the game is televised we get more than five timeouts. All a player has to do if he is tired and needs a rest is to hand-signal us and we will take him out for a minute or two. There are also certain offenses you can use that will slow down the tempo of the game, which is also helped.”

The little things meant a lot to Bianchi, who moved within 11 wins of becoming the Scranton area’s career wins leader in boys basketball with his 747 wins.