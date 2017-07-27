Article Tools Font size – + Share This



With seven players participating in the 83rd Scranton Lions Club Dream Game along with head coach Joe Repshis, it figured that Abington Heights players would play a significant part of the game’s result.

Did they ever.

Quarterback Colin McCreary was on target with five completions for 141 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets-led County team rolled to a 27-12 victory over the City at John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Blakely last week.

The third scoring toss McCreary threw was a memorable one, as his Comets teammate Brandon Hardy beat the defense deep and made a spectacular one-handed catch to start the fourth quarter with a 26-yard reception.

Tom Rothenberger intercepted a pass while lineman Logan Hivner had five tackles, including three for losses, according to the Times-Tribune.

Repshis, who also coached the County to a win in 2007, remains unbeaten in the Dream Game.

Quotes of the year

Sometimes, when one is scribbling in a notebook trying to get information from a coach, sometimes a gem gets lost in the shuffle.

That said, we’ll take a look back at some quotes offered throughout the year.

• Lackawanna Trail head football coach Steve Jervis was as certain as he could be before the Lions met Northwest Area for the District 2 Class 1A title.

“Our motto is: play them in the corn field, play them in the parking lot, play wherever you have to play, we’re not concerned about where, we’re excited about the opportunity to play for the District 2 Class A championship,” Jervis said.

• Abington Heights girls volleyball coach Kendra Hooper was getting the Lady Comets ready to play Dunmore, which had a long unbeaten run against Abington Heights.

Hooper felt she had nothing to lose, deciding to alter her team’s approach for the Lady Bucks this time, getting into the players minds the importance about trying to break the match into smaller pieces.

“It was the first time I tried that,” she said. “Being a teacher, it came to me that: why am I treating my team any different than I would treat my students in class? Because I’m essentially teaching these girls how to play volleyball. I decided to pull on my education background and bring that into coaching, and obviously, it proved to be a good idea, because it worked for them.”

• Lady Comets basketball coach Deanna Klingman knew her team’s regular-season schedule would be rugged, yet decided to add more tough games to prepare her team for the playoffs.

“Although we were seeded sixth, based on a tough exhibition and regular season, we knew we could compete against any team in 5A,” Klingman said. “Our tough exhibition and regular season prepared us for district competition. We played in many tight games, and knowing we were in almost every game we played this year, that gave us the confidence to go out and play hard and pursue our goal to defend the district title. The girls are very focused at practice and I believe having played at the venue last year, will help the players feel more comfortable.”

The Lady Comets defeated the top three seeds in the bracket to claim the district title.

• Tom Lavelle can’t do much more for boys tennis at Abington Heights, with a winning streak at 111 victories. But he still watches every match, looking for anything that can help the Comets.

“There has not been one individual who has taken on the role of team leader, but rather, many individuals on the team have made it their objective to instill a desire to do the little things right on a consistent basis, whether in practice or in matches. We have been fortunate enough to see this approach translate to success in terms of victories,” Lavelle said. “Equally important in terms of team leadership are our student-athletes’ efforts to treat the game and their opponents with respect and sportsmanship. I think that this is another accomplishment of which we can be very proud.”