Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi with his players during the game against Scranton, which was his 758th win. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

The numbers do not lie.

When Ken Bianchi guided Abington Heights to a 68-56 victory over Scranton on Friday night, it was much more than being just a triumph that allowed the Comets to remain close in the chase for the division title.

January 19, 2018, will not be forgotten any time soon because that was the day Bianchi registered the 758th win of his high school boys basketball coaching career — surpassing Julius Prezelski, the longtime coach at Forest City — after beginning his career with short stints at Waymart, Milford and Mountain View.

Like Prezelski, Bianchi was able to post a majority of his wins at his latest stop. As the numbers mounted up, there had to be great pressure on him to look ahead a little bit to see when he might pass Prezelski for the area lead in wins.

Not a chance.

“The number of career wins didn’t cross my mind,” he said. “Coach [Jeff] McLane will bring it up if we are approaching a milestone. What’s on my mind is the number of games we win that year. We try to win every game so we can contend to win the league and district titles, and hopefully get into the state tournament.”

Bianchi understands what his job is, and there are no questions about that.

“What drives me each year is to be the best coach I can be, to make every player reach their potential and be the best player they can be,” Bianchi said. “If we do that in our program, I think we had a successful year no matter what our record is or how many championships we may or may not have won. I hope that when they graduate, I would have been in some small way a positive influence in their lives, just as the coaches I’ve had were in my life.”

Bianchi also tied in Prezelski’s impact on his own coaching career.

“I do have some special memories about coaching against coach Prezelski. I was trying to build a program at Scranton Tech and he was already a legend at Forest City, but in the 1978-79 season, we beat them for the first time and won the tournament. Our boys were really excited, as it was a great win for our program. After the game while talking to coach, he congratulated our team and me but the advice he gave me sunk in and I often think of it if we win an important game. He said: ‘Coach Bianchi, you just got a big win but don’t let this be the highlight of your season.’ How wise that was. He was telling me not to get too high after a big win but to enjoy it that night then get back to work trying to improve and make my team get better everyday, so we could accomplish what we want to achieve in the long run.”

He seems to have learned that lesson well.

“I never thought I’d have this many wins but it’s only a number,” he said. “No matter how many wins I end up with, coach Prezelski will always be the master and just being mentioned in the same sentence as him is an honor.”