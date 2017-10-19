Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Better late than never.

It took a delay of one year before the Abington Heights golf team earned the gold medal they felt was in their grasp, but had to watch Wallenpaupack pull off a remarkable finish to claim the Lackawanna League big school title.

It was easy to see why this team wanted to win so badly. Watching the league title get away from them and see this title get swept out of reach is something that never leaves your memory until something better comes around.

“Absolutely, it was two seasons in a row that it came down to the last hole and the last shot,” said Comets coach Frank Summa. “So the players grew over the year and they felt good going into the season and knowing it and would probably be facing Wallenpaupack again in the league finals.”

Summa was correct in believing his Comets and Wallenpaupack were good enough to get to the finals again. This time, Summa had a message for his team.

“When we made it to the championship (match) that is when I told them let’s not go to the 18th hole!” said Summa. “They were focused all season long; they had a plan and wanted to accomplish it.”

The 6-3 victory over the Buckhorns could not have been any sweeter, considering all the recent history between the two schools.

This year’s team had only one senior on it, which means the Comets will be well stocked for its title defense next year.

“The team was lead by junior captains Troy Kelleher, Connor Kelleher and senior Eric Middleton, who at times was the six man, junior Nick Sebastianelli, sophomores Will Brown, Andrew Kirtley and Dan Flickinger,” Summa said.

“Troy is the team leader and such a pure young golfer. His putting is incredible, he has game!” Summa said of his top player, who won the prestigious Irving Jackman Memorial Tournament back in August.

Summa summarized his players and how they contributed to the team’s accomplishments. Connor’s ability not to lose his composure on the course made him a better ball striker and putter. Will (“the Thrill”) had super soft hands that made his wedge game spot on. Nick was steady all season. Andrew was a grinder. He won some big matches during the season. As the number five player he beat three number one players during the season. Dan, probably the best number six man a coach can ask for and was a good ball striker.

“Andrew Kirtley, who just made the team last year, improved over the season to earn a spot in the starting lineup,” Summa said. “He also had big wins during the season; surely with age he is only going to get better. We have such a young and skilled team.”

Kirtley will have a number of familiar faces next year, since they will only be losing one senior. That means the competition during practice rounds may be tougher than the players they will see on the course in league matches.

“I have a very young team and will have all the starters back again, so they can only get better with time and practice,” Summa said. “I do not want to look too far ahead, but I am sure most coaches may give us the nod (as the division favorite). North Pocono and Honesdale will be on the hunt as well. Anything is possible! As for graduation, I will be losing only one player, captain Eric Middleton, our six or seven player, will be tough to replace such a good team leader.”

Although the season ended with a disappointing loss to Crestwood, Abington Heights is looking forward to next season confident of their abilities.

“During the season the players grew into a small family and they did things outside of golf to make them better teammates to one another. We all knew that winning the league, division and possibly the district was in sight but they never lost focus on the matches that needed to be played. We all knew that the winner of the district final would go onto the states, so maybe next year.” Summa said.