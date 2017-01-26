Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Hannah Kowalski posted an unusual double-double earlier this month.

The junior from Abington Heights scored 21 points, which is part of what constitutes a double-double. However, the 10 steals she had a game against Honesdale made it less common.

“I am quick and I think I can read people pretty well, and I think that contributes to me being a good defender,” Kowalski said.

Lady Comets coach Deanna Klingman has been pleased so far with what she’s seen from the junior.

“Not only is she playing both ends of the floor better, I think she is doing a much better job of understanding who she is playing,” Klingman said. “In terms of knowing when to pressure, and really jumping into the gap defensively, she picks up a lot of steals and not only on one end of the floor. Her role has changed considerably, in terms of stepping up and doing more of the scoring since we’re trying to fill in some of the gaps and get some other people scoring.”

Despite her success holding the reins of the Abington Heights offense, there may be a position change for the junior.

“She’s running the team well, but we’re thinking of moving her to the two,” Klingman said, intending to shift Kowalski from point guard to shooting guard, “trying to get her more shots.”

The effort against Honesdale has helped Kowalski get to fourth place in the Division I scoring leaders. The junior entered the week with a 9.5 scoring average for the Lady Comets.

Also among the scoring leaders for Abington Heights is Alessia Brunori at 6.7 per game.

In free-throw percentage, the only Lady Comet among the top ten is Olivia Baker. She has made 26 of her first 34 free-throws for a .765 percentage to rank third in the division.

Another Lady Comet, Grace Evans, tied for eighth in three-point shooting and is averaging 1.1 three-pointers per game.

On the boys side, Abington Heights is well represented among the category leaders in the Lackawanna League. Entering the week four Comets were among the scoring leaders in Division I, lead by George Tinsley, who is second in the division in scoring average at 14.1 points per game.

Trey Koelher ranks fifth at 12.3 points per game, followed by Jackson Danzig (11.8) and Seth Maxwell (11.2).

In free-throw shooting Tinsley stood second in the division, having made 32 of 39 free-throw attempts, good enough for a .821 percentage.

Koelher is eighth at .676 on his 23 for 34 shooting, just ahead of Danzig who is 38 for 57 and a .667 average.

Koelher is the only Comet in the three-point shooting with a 1.4 per-game average in divisional play.

In Division IV Lackawanna Trail has two boys and one girl ranking among the division leaders.

Travis Ankoff has made 35 of 47 free-throws for a .745 free-throw percentage that ranks fourth in the division. John Maier is tied for seventh in three-point shooting, averaging 1.1 three-pointers per game.

For the Lady Lions, Lexie Kwiatkowski has made 16 of 26 free-throw attempts for a .615 percentage, making her fourth in the division.