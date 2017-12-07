Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Students from Scranton Preparatory School received an award from The University of Scranton’s Panuska College of Professional Studies for the corporal works of mercy they do through the St. Joseph of Arimathea Funeral Ministry Program at Prep.

The award was presented at the Ceremony of Remembrance, which honors those who donated their bodies to further the education of students in the health professions at the University.

Through Scranton Prep’s funeral ministry program, the high school students serve as pallbearers, offer scripture readings and prayers at funeral services for small families, indigent people or those who die alone.

From left: Scranton Prep teacher Donna Barrett and dean of students Corey Henfling, seniors Genavieve Maloney of Clifford Township, Autumn Hendershot of Dalton, Avianna Carilli of Scott Township, Will McGregor, Michael Welsh, Peter Burke, Max Kneeream, Brianna Rivero and Taylor Florey, both of Clarks Summit; and Dr. Debra Pellegrino, dean of the University’s Panuska College of Professional studies.