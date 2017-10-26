Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights' Lauren Carroll PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

Year after year, the Abington Heights girls’ tennis team runs through its division in the Lackawanna League, and ends up with team and/or individual winners.

This fall was no different as the Lady Comets again dominated the headlines, with only the cast of characters changing.

“Lauren Carroll led the team with a very strong record, turning her 10-4 record from last season to a 13-1, which made the difference for our team,” Lady Comets head coach Karen Arp said. “Her especially big wins were against North Pocono and Wallenpaupack, and the one against Williamsport in Districts to help us clinch the second-place finish.”

Arp, whose league loss came against Scranton Prep, noted how Carroll improved, and how that helped the team.

“Lauren came back this season with a stronger serve and better ability to finish points, and this gave her the edge over her opponents in a couple close matches to help her improve her record,” Arp said.

When the team watches its top player work so hard, the other players have to follow, and that rubs off on the rest. Often enough, the No. 2 player is the first effected, and sophomore Clare DellaValle filled that role.

“’At second singles, Clare, who was undefeated at third singles as a freshman last year, had to step up her game to play second singles this year, she suffered only two losses at the higher seed. She is always a smart competitor and had a great season. Her ability to keep long rallies and make smart adjustments according to her opponent’s weakness helps her to be a strong player,” Arp said.

“Lauren Koczwara improved significantly in the off-season to take the third singles position after playing doubles last year. She was undefeated in the regular season. She strengthened her serve, became more consistent and thrived in the in-control environment of singles,” Arp said.

“She returned from the summer well prepared to take the singles spot and finished the regular season 13-0. She also boasted the most 6-0 sets for the team which prove her to be a careful but driven player. Her athleticism and forceful serve helped her to keep such a strong record. Lauren paired with her former doubles partner, Savannah Blaum, in the (District 2) doubles tournament to win one match,” said Arp.

“At first doubles, Brooke Dennison, a two doubles player from last season, paired with Holly Ross, a second-year player who had not seen varsity competition,” Arp said. “They had a very successful season, though they often got a slow start in their matches and had to win them in three sets. Both gained confidence playing the net during the season and became more dependable in their serves and service returns.”

“At second doubles, senior captain Blaum, a second-year starter, paired with Julia Poulson-Houser, a sophomore but a first-time starter,” Arp said. “Together they only lost to Scranton Prep in the regular season, and their reliable strokes and ability to stay focused and work together made them a strong pair.”

The Lady Comets had its share of talented players on the squad who would be starters at plenty of other high schools, and those players kept pushing for spots in the Abington Heights lineup, which keeps everybody on their toes.

“Our doubles positions were all highly contested, with several girls on the heels of those that took the spots,” Arp said. “Among those was Sidney Horvath, an ice hockey and lacrosse competitor who joined the team and brought a strong spirit of competition.”