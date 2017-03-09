Article Tools Font size – + Share This



For the last few years, Abington Heights has produced outstanding divers, with the school having advanced competitors to the state meet from 2013 to 2016.

Although that streak ended this last week, Carter Smith was able to keep another streak alive for the school.

The sophomore compiled 377.50 points to capture the District 2 Class AAA championship for the Comets, extending the school’s streak of first place finishers to four years with his crown.

Colin Florey represented the Comets in the last two state meets and Annie Gromalski was a gold medalist in 2014. In 2013, she qualified for the state meet after securing second place in Class AAA, but in that year, the district was allotted two berths in the state meet.

“I wouldn’t say we were surprised, but we were happy that it went as well as it did,” diving coach Steve Schmaltz said. “I knew he had a chance to win, but I think he started to feel the pressure, so I was a little nervous that it might get to him. I definitely knew he had the potential to do it, and knew if he kept his head in it and took it one dive at a time, he could be able to come out successful, and he managed to do it.”

Smith was confident he could get to the district meet with consistent scores throughout the regular season, with two reliable dives.

“He always scores his highest on his back dives, and those are usually his two highest scoring dives,” Schmaltz said of Smith’s back dive and a back one-and-a-half somersault.

Those strengths paid off for Smith, who deflected a lot of the pressure by winning meet after meet in the first half of the season.

“Coming into the season, we knew he was going to be one of the top divers in the district,” Schmaltz said. “It usually comes down to who is able to qualify for the district meet, and then who actually is able to puts down 11 good dives once they’re there.

“The trick is to have 11 good dives, and be able to hit all of them consistently, and he did that. We knew halfway into the season, we knew he had made good progress and that he hadn’t lost a meet.”

But he had different competition to battle against, along with some foes he was more familiar with. Because Williamsport is the lone Class AAA school with swimming in District 4, the Millionaires participate with the District 2 competitors in a subregional meet, with the winner advancing to the state meet.

Warren Aungst of Williamsport emerged as the subregional winner with 401.85 points to beat out Smith, but the sophomore outlasted third-place finisher Jack Bower, also of Williamsport, by just under 10 points to garner second place in the subregional and first in District 2.

The Lady Comets also had a runner-up finish in the meet, with the foursome of April Sokalsky, Karley Feather, Kelsey Jackson and Leah Byman placing second in the 200 freestyle relay, beaten by Williamsport.

Basketball

Abington Heights delivered a pair of championship efforts in the District 2 finals, which were all held at the Mohegan Sun Arena over the weekend.

The Comets nailed down yet another title, this year cruising to the inaugural Class 5 crown with an impressive 77-41 rout of West Scranton last Friday.

The Comets (22-3) open state play Friday at Lackawanna College against Lancaster Strasburg (17-10), the eighth seed from District 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Comets were the least likely team to claim a district title, as they were the sixth seed in the Class 5A field, and needed to defeat the top three seeds in the eight-team bracket, finishing with a 32-30 win over No. 1 seed Wyoming Valley West in the final.

The Lady Comets (13-11) face New Oxford (21-8) at 4 p.m. at Marywood University on Saturday.