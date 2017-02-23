Article Tools Font size – + Share This



For Zachary Haney, there has been just one word needed to describe his first season as the head swimming coach at Abington Heights.

See if you can guess what that word was.

“It has been a little bit challenging, but I think we’ve handled them pretty well,” Haney said.

“I would definitely say not having our own pool was the biggest challenge, but we’ve had a lot of people get in our corner to help us out.”

That wasn’t too much of a challenge to guess.

Going through such a challenge in such a short period could have rattled a lesser program than the one Haney has taken over. Solutions were found.

“Marywood University has been so kind to us, letting us use their pool for the season,” Haney said. “So far, we’ve made the most of it.”

Arranging and rearranging schedules to account for practice and meets had to be difficult to say the least, but the help Haney received made it easier to handle, especially over such a tight time frame.

“I was hired sometime in late September,” Haney said. “We were hoping our pool was going to be ready in time for this season, thinking it was just taking a little longer than expected.”

Plan B needed to be formulated, and quickly and the solution led to a pool Haney knew about.

“When things started looking like they were not going to pan out, well I was a former swimmer at Marywood,” Haney said. “I decided to see if my old companions could help me out. They were willing to help not just me, but the community, especially Abington Heights High School.”

With pool situation solved, Haney turned his attention to his team, a group of swimmers eager to jump in the pool and work.

“It has been going excellent. We may not have as large a group because it’s not our pool and we’re just renting it, but the quality of what we do in the pool is very good and the kids are making the most of every minute they are there,” Haney said.

With the District 2 meet on tap this weekend, Haney hopes the athletes will be as prepared for their biggest meet of the season. They have been through enough just to get to the starting line.

Hoops playoffs

Abington Heights (19-3), seeking to claim District 2’s first Class 5A championship in boys basketball just like it did in football, opened post-season action Tuesday with the same school the Comets played in its first district playoff football game, Wallenpaupack (7-15).

The result was also the same, as the Comets rolled to a 66-26 victory at Carbondale Area that gave them a berth in Friday’s semifinals against fifth-seeded Dallas (12-11), which beat fourth-seeded Wyoming Valley West, 75-70.

Troy Koehler had 18 points, George Tinsley 17 and Lucas Goodman 10 for the Comets.

The Lackawanna Trail girls lost to second seed Blue Ridge, 59-35, in its Class 2A district opener at Tunkhannock on Tuesday, closing out a 1-22 season. Cali Fauquier paced the seventh-seeded Lady Lions with 10 points.

Two other games involving teams in the Suburban coverage area ended too late Wednesday to be included.

The Abington Heights girls (11-11) team, seeded sixth in the Class 5A district field, faced third-seeded West Scranton (16-6) in a quarterfinal at Scranton.

If the Lady Comets won, they would face either seventh-seeded Wallenpaupack (14-9) or second seed Crestwood (15-8) in the semifinals Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Lackawanna Trail boys (5-17) faced second seed Blue Ridge (16-7) in a Class 2A quarterfinal at Tunkhannock, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Saturday to meet either third seed Elk Lake (13-10) or sixth-seeded Mountain View (4-19).