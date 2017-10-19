Article Tools Font size – + Share This

2017 Abington Heights seniors front row, from left, Kelly Seechock, Clauss, Emily Mahoney and Carina Salerno. Back row, from left, Paige Morgan, Abby Brown, Noone, Lauren Simakaski and Hannah Kowalski.

Abington Heights soccer co-captain, Emily Clauss remembers watching the Lady Comets score a game-ending goal from 35-yards out to secure a double-overtime win in 2011. Then a sixth grader, Clauss imagined herself in those shoes one day. “I thought of [that] team like this castle on the hill. I thought it would be everything to be part of a team like that,” Clauss said. “They were like celebrities. I wanted to be part of a team that could make those things happen.”

Six years later, Clauss, now a senior, finds herself in the position she once dreamed about. Just having completed an undefeated regular season, she and the Lady Comets are ready to chase the district championship.

After falling to Crestwood in last year’s district title game, Abington Heights is looking to bring home its first district championship since 2012.

First-year head coach, Errol Mannick said his expectations already have been exceeded. “I knew there was a possibility we could do as well as we have, but I wasn’t really expecting it. I figured… somewhere along the line we were going to lose a couple games.”

A 5-0 win over Scranton Prep Tuesday capped their regular season for a perfect 18-0 record. The team averaged 4.5 goals per game while surrendering just 0.5. Along the way, they defeated the defending district champions, Crestwood, in a non-Lackawanna League game, by a score of 3-1, and a talented Dallas team by a score of 6-2, an opponent Abington Heights had not beaten since 2008.

Mannick credits this year’s success largely to the seniors. “They’re the backbone, but they also bring a willingness to accept and thrive with the underclassmen who have contributed to our success,” Mannick said. However, the seniors he praises feel similarly indebted to him

“Errol always talks about how our energy needs to be high, that’s our word now,” said 2016 Lackawanna League all-star, senior Meghan Noone. “I don’t think we’d be as good as we are without him. He deserves this because he’s done such a good job getting this much out of us.”

Mannick teamed up with four-year Abington Heights assistant Megan Callahan and believes that the two balance each other’s coaching styles. “Megan and I are on the same page as far as basic overall style, but my strengths lie in the big field type of play and team building, and Megan’s strengths lie in the fundamental, small-sided skill work,” Mannick said. “You couldn’t ask for a better situation.”

Abington Heights has posted an undefeated season only three times before. Callahan was a player on two of those teams and said she is thrilled to be part of her third, this time as a coach.

While a district championship is in the team’s sights, it will be a challenge. “It’s going to be an extremely tough task. Every team that we are going to play is going to be a very good team with a lot of weapons and is going to be very tough to beat,” Mannick said.

The Lady Comets captured five district championships between 2009-2012 but have not won one since. Clauss thought about how much accomplishing that task would mean. “District championships were just something that happened with Abington Heights soccer, so since it hasn’t been happening, it hurts to not be a district champion because that’s all I saw growing up.”

The Lady Comets will begin their post-season play on Oct. 26 at a time and place to be determined.