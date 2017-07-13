Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left, front row: Nick Badalamente and Tommy Rothenberger. Back row: Corey Justave, Brandon Hardy, Colin McCreary, Logan Hivner and Nick Kerekes. Also slated to play are Anthony Duboski and Nick Emmett.

Some all-star games fail to live up to their billing, especially at the professional level, where players spend more time worrying about getting injured in a game that just doesn’t matter.

But some of the group that headed to John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville on Monday evening had something better on their minds: playing one last football game before heading off in their separate directions to a variety of colleges.

To area football players, it is no little thing. The tradition of the Scranton Lions Club Dream Game draws players and fans to this game year after year.

The game is in its 83rd edition this year. More than eight decades of football loom over the game, making it a legitimate challenge for players to leave a memorable stamp on the game, in front of more than 7,000 knowledgeable fans.

“It’s the longest-running [all-star] game in the country,” Abington Heights graduate Corey Justave said at Monday’s Media Day. “I’m just very honored to be here with some of the best players in the area. It’s great to be surrounded by such a great group of guys.”

For as long as the Dream Game has been held, making memories and long-term relationships have been the cornerstones of the game. Players that have had fathers, uncles or brothers involved make the Dream Game the game everybody wants to play.

It worked that way for Justave.

“I remember growing up with my dad coaching in it and I was the waterboy in it,” the Kutztown recruit said. “This has been a dream of mine for a while.”

Justave is one of seven Comets participating in the July 19 game, the most players of any of the teams that make up the County squad. He is joined by Tom Rothenberger, Colin McCreary, Nick Kerekes, Logan Hivner, Brandon Hardy and Nick Badalamente.

McCreary is one of those whose future is up in the air. The pitcher has signed with Monmouth to play baseball but also plans to try out for the football team.

“It’s an honor and a blessing to be selected to play in this game,” McCreary said. “Ever since I was little I’ve been coming to this game and watched the older kids I’ve played with and looked up to, so for me to be in this game now, it’s truly an honor, especially to play with my teammates, along with coach [Joe] Repshis and the rest of our coaching staff. It’s going to be a special game for me.”

The trio of players from Lackawanna Trail has already made some history, as Tyler Baltrusaitis, Thomas Huffsmith and Matt Bergey will be the first Lions to play on the City team.

“High school football is my greatest thing,” Baltrusaitis said. “It will probably be the best game that I’ve played in so far. In front of the most people, in front of my friends, my family, it’s going to be a lot of fun.

The trio also led the Lions as they captured a District 2 title in the fall with Huffsmith earning Times-Tribune All-Region honors.

“It’s awesome. Coach Jervis is a great guy who has been grinding it out and put in a lot of time and effort with us,” Huffsmith said. “It’s a great feeling.”

Bergey, who is going to Mansfield along with Baltrusaitis, needed only 12 words to explain what the Dream Game meant to him.

“It means the world to me to play with my teammates again,” Bergey said.

A lot of the guys on the John Henzes/Veterans Memorial field are going to feel the same way next Wednesday night.