Nina Sampogne, from Waverly Township, recently won the title of USA National Miss Pennsylvania Teen 2018. Sampogne bested delegates from throughout Pennsylvania to claim the state crown and an extensive prize package during the pagaent, which was held at Split Rock Resort in Lake Harmony. Sampogne also received the top honors in the “senior division role model” and “senior division talent” voting.

As a state titleholder, Sampogne will be traveling the state of Pennsylvania for appearances, photo shoots, charity events and media interviews.

Sampogne will move on to compete at the national pageant, which will be held in Orlando next summer, she will have the opportunity to compete for a prize package worth more than $300,000, against girls from all over the United States. She will also be featured in ongoing state promotions.

Sampogne is entering her sophmore year at Abington Heights High School. She is an honors student and is a member of the marching band, concert and jazz band, mock trial team, student council, transition team and interact club. Outside of school, Sampogne studies piano and performed at Carnegie Hall earlier this year. Sampogne is also a member of Ballet Theatre of Scranton.

This past year, Sampogne received the “Youth Ambassador Advocate Award” from the Children’s Advocacy Center in Scranton, in recognition of her many years of support to the center. Sampogne has been promoting child abuse awareness since the age of 8. She also works with USA National Miss national anti-bullying platform, The Crown C.A.R.E.S. (Creating A Respectful Environment in Schools), during her reign. She will visit classrooms to talk about bullying awareness and prevention.

Sampogne will crown her successor at the 2019 USA National Miss Pennsylvania State Pageant next August.

For more information on USA National Miss, or to register for the next state pageant, visit USANationalMiss.com.