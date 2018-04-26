Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Abington Heights students who competed in last year’s Odyssey celebrate.

Odyssey of the Mind teams embark on new adventures and gain new friendships. It is about having new experiences while solving a problem.

A team of fifth graders from Abington Heights Middle School spent nine months practicing and won first place at the Odyssey of the Mind regional competition in March. They advanced to the Odyssey of the Mind state championships. Now they are on their way to the world championship. The group is one of only two Pennsylvania teams in its division to win at the state level.

The Odyssey of the Mind world competition is a five-day event in May at Iowa State University. There will be teams from all 50 states and around the world for students in kindergarten to college.

Since its inception in 1978, Odyssey of the Mind has recognized the importance of science, technology, engineering and math skills and partnered with organizations such as NASA, IBM and Microsoft in order to help students develop the skills and experiences needed by future scientist in a print statement.

Team members Siena Bossi, Gigi Butala, Sadie Gilbert, Amelia Gonzalez, Sadie O’Brien, Marli Tinkelman and Madeleine Walsh worked together to solve an assigned problem that involved production of a mockumentary based on a popular children’s work. The team could choose from 8 classic children’s stories including “Alice in Wonderland,” “Treasure Island,” “Peter Pan” and “The Hobbit” among others. The girls chose “Charlotte’s Web.” They had to write an original script and design and produce a theatrical performance. They had to make a portable set with props and costumes.

A mockumentary is a funny and a fictional account of characters and events that are presented as being real but are fake and intended to provide humor, according to Odyssey of Mind.

The team had 8 minutes to present their skit and had to have two classic characters from the story and an original character witness.

“Everything about the performance from the script to the costume and sets, all of it was 100 percent envisioned and created by the girls,” said coach Julia Tinkelman.

“The team chose this book because it is a great story,” said Siena Bossi who is Charlotte. “We thought the judges would like our skit and it was fun to do.”

Some of the students are more nervous about how they will be getting there.

“I have flown before to Disney,” said Sadie Gilbert who is Fern. “I was chosen to be Fern because I have freckles.”

“My brother Ryan does Odyssey of the Mind,” said Marli Tinkelman, who plays Templeton. “We were given $125 to use on costumes and props. We found items around the house to use for some of the costumes and props.

“I like pigs” said Amelia Gonzalez who plays Wilbur. “I have never flown before. I am nervous but will be all my friends so I am excited.”

“Odyssey looked like something fun to do,” said Madeleine Walsh who is the lamb. “My friends made it fun for me.”

“Who does not like Charlotte’s Web? It is a classic,” said Gigi Butala who is the fly on the wall. “We were nervous going before the judges but it was fun. It will be interesting to see teams from other countries and what items from their countries they use for props.”

Sadie O’Brien played the part of the goose.

“Many of the participating teams have been involved with the competition starting in elementary school,” said Tinkelman. “None of the Abington Heights girls had ever participated in the competition before which makes their achievement truly remarkable. It has been amazing to watch each of the girls grow. They have far exceeded my expectations in every way.”

To help offset the costs for the team and chaperones visit Go Fund Me site at abingtongirlscom