Lucchi Family Wine Cellars, a West Scranton-based operation, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County Commissioners meeting.

What began as a hobby for Robert Lucchi in the family basement, has grown into a major operation at 134 N. Main Ave., with the entire family involved in the process. The Lucchis grow their own grapes, label wine for any occasion and assemble specialty baskets.

From left: Lackawanna County Commissioner Jerry Notarianni; owners Mary, Mark and Robert Lucchi; Commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, and Commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.