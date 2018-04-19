Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Heights Civic League will hold the second annual Cheers to Spring Wine Festival on Saturday, April 28, at noon South Abington Township Park, 642 Northern Boulevard featuring music, vendors, food and baskets. Tickets are $20 or $10 for designated drivers. You must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets can be purchased at Eagle Cleaners or by emailing Irishmomto3@yahoo.com.

From left, front row: Sue O’Day, Ronda Schiavone, Linda Young, Pat Pahoski, Cheryl O’Hora and Erin Osterhout. Second row: Susan Griffiths, Sharon Campbell, Cathy Plishka, Maria Rehder, Rae Baldino, Laurie Fletcher, Jan Klusza, Liana Smith and Betsy Osman.