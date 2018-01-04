Article Tools Font size – + Share This



To help you keep your New year’s resolutions this year, the annual Wellness Day at Everything Natural has morphed into Wellness week.

The retailer will be providing seminars, screenings, healthy food samplings and information on supplements, and officials at the store say there will be plenty of discounts.

The week will kick off on Thursday, Jan. 11, with a seminar: The Secrets to Healthy Aging by author and collagen expert Richard Passwater Jr. He’ll help you understand how to have healthy bones and joints with the side benefit of beautiful hair, skin and nails.

In a 2014 interview, Passwater explained that the skin isn’t just that thing that wrinkles as we age. It acts as a “window to what’s going on inside the body.” He goes on to say “collagen — the protein that keeps skin smooth and supple — also forms the framework of all connective tissues throughout the body, including bones.” During the seminar, Passwater will discuss practical ways we can all care for and listen to our bodies as we age.

To read the full interview, visit hwsmag.com/index.php?p=The_Magazine&id=689.

The seminar will be presented twice that day: at 4 p.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available in store at Everything Natural. Seating is limited. In addition, all attendees will be reimbursed with a $5 coupon for any of the supplements featured in the lecture.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, the store will hold its annual Wellness Day Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 20 local and regional holistic practitioners and vendors will be on hand. There will be health screenings, raffles for gift baskets, a healthy lunch, shakes, samples and takeaways of all kinds.