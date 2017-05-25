Article Tools Font size – + Share This

The Lipkus Family (from left) Erin, Edward, Kristin and Bernadette, cheer on the runners.

One hundred runners and walkers participated in the Waverly Waddle 3.1-Mile 5K Run/Walk to honor mothers and caregivers at the Waverly Community House.

Results are as follows (times in parenthesis):

Overall female runner: Tiffany Leventhal (21:03)

Females under 15: Emma Horsley (23:29) first place; Maia Arcangelo (23:33) second place; Carly Schofield (23:34) third place.

Females 16 to 29: Ashley Shamus (21:42) first place; Alla Wilson (21:48) second place; Peanie Columbo (32:14) third place.

Females 30 to 49: Kerry Zawadski (24:11)first place; Marlene Schofield (24:56) second place; Terri Policare (25:18) third place.

Females 50+: Carole Hamersly (32:52) first place; Theresa Schollsser (35:01) second place; Lisa Somers (38:26) third place.

Overall Female Walker: Sandy Davidock (42:24)

Overall Male Runner: Alan Brink (18:28)

Males Under 15: Michael Bennici (20:11) first place; Sutton Lisk (24:38) second place; Bradley Ames (25:07) third place.

Males 16 to 29: Christopher Newell (21:32) first place; Austin Burkey (24:51) second place.

Males 30 to 49: Roger Kidd (20:26) first place; Jesse Edwards (20:37) second place; Paul Keeler (20:39) third place.

Males 50+: Frank Yanko (22:34) first place; Ed Lipski (23:09) second place; David Hamersley (30:04) third place.

Overall Male Walker: Micah Cohen (38:13)