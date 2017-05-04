The Waverly Community House will hold its annual “Waverly Waddle” 5K run/walk, a Mother’s Day race to honor our mothers and caregivers on Saturday, May 13, rain or shine. T-shirts will be given to the first 100 registered participants. The race will begin at 9 a.m. Check-in is from 8-8:45 a.m. on the back lawn of the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road.

If you register by Wednesday, May 10, the fees are $20; $12 for kids 12 and younger. On race day, registration fees are $25 and $15. A family rate (three or more participants) is available for $35 (advance registration) or $40 (on race day). All proceeds benefit recreation programs at the Waverly Community House.

A “Junior Waddle,” for children aged 10 and younger, will take place immediately following The Waddle. There is no registration fee for the Junior Waddle; and all participants will receive an award.

Medals will be awarded. For more information and for registration forms visitwaverlycomm.org or call 570-586-8191, ext. 2.