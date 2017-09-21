Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Raeva Mulloth, a neuroscience major of Waverly Township, was one of five Wilkes University students who traveled to Bangkok, Thailand, this summer for the 2017 University Scholars Leadership Symposium. The weeklong training session brought 1,000 of the world’s most promising leaders from 90 universities and colleges around the world. In order to be selected to attend, students undergo a systematic screening process to assess their strong leadership potential, genuine appreciation for different perspectives and reflect diverse interests, backgrounds and ambitions. Mark Allen, dean of students and interim director of the honors program traveled with the students.

The Wilkes students attended the symposium as part of an honors course, International Leadership. The students were graded on their attendance at the symposium along with three presentations they will give to the First Year Foundations honors sections on their experience at the event. For this, the students interviewed attendees from other countries to learn more about their views on leadership and how life differs across borders.

Held at the United Nations building in Bangkok, attendees heard various presentations from outreach programs and motivational speakers as well as participated in group discussions surrounding the topic of “Causes that Matter,” after which they completed a workshop session to put their plans into motion. Students also spent one day completing community service in the area working with local schools and planting in mangroves.

From left: Mark Allen, Mulloth, Angus Fortune, Nicole Hart, Maria Lerch and Christine Walsh.