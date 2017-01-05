Article Tools Font size – + Share This



With the holiday season behind us, it is time to get back to work, and the situation is no different for shade tree commissions. Shade tree commissions, along with planning and zoning commissions, have a significant role to play in building and protecting value in their communities.

On the one hand, a municipality may decide that it has no interest in residential and commercial values. This community would enact and enforce ordinances in an industrial or agricultural direction. For example, imagine a community with an industrial park, but which suddenly prohibits trucks, parking areas and noise after dark. If the prohibitions were enforced, the industries would pack up and leave.

On the other hand, imagine if a zoning commission decided to allow the rezoning of a property in a residential area: The old house is now turned into an office and three apartments, and as a result, traffic increases and the lawn needs to become a parking lot. If the zoning is changed, soon residential owners will consider leaving the area.

Industrial, residential, agricultural and commercial districts all have a role to play in our economy, and a case can be made that each should have space within a community. As a municipal arborist, I think Robert Frost didn’t go far enough: I believe that good trees make good neighbors.

While good fences do not necessarily cool, screen, silence and beautify property transitions, and good landscapes may not provide property boundaries, windbreaks or shade, good trees always provide these benefits. Good trees, functioning as the foundation of good landscapes, can make it possible for commerce, agriculture, industry and permanent residents all to be good neighbors. It is the vision and action of shade tree commissions to make this possibility a reality.

This is why Clarks Summit has focused its planting efforts on the borders of these various zoning districts, and this is why Clarks Summit needs to continue to expand this effort. Recently, Clarks Summit has invested in a planting project in its residential heart. But this project is an exception, due to the united action of the Woodridge Circle residents.

In the past, Clarks Summit has planted trees in municipal property from Kost Tire up to the old Pizza Hut. This effort was an attempt to make good neighbors of the busy commercial districts and the residential districts of Lansdowne and Hemlock Parks.

There has been some resistance in the past, but tree “fences” still need to be constructed in the following borderlands: Beginning at the Abington Heights bus parking lot along Grove Street down to Bedford Street all along Miles Auto and Foundry, turning on Center Street, passing Sproul Construction and finally along Winola Road and Old Lackawanna Trail at the Gerrity’s shopping center. Any trees that manage to get planted in this stretch will positively impact all borough residents.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.

Joshua Arp tends to a border tree.