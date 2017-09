Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Abington Memorial, VFW Post No. 7069 and its auxiliary, 402 Winola Road in Clarks Summit, will hold a chicken barbecue Saturday, Sept. 16, 2-6 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the post in advance or at the door the day of the dinner.

From left, front row: Linda Wettstein, Racheal Delia, Antoinette Carpenter, Paula Thompson, Laura McLane, Mari Arre and Erin DeCicco. Standing: Herman Johnson, Michael McLane, Nicholas Shyshuk, Donald Jones and John Wettstein.