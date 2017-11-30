Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Many people often wonder what they can do to sincerely thank military service members for their service, especially on Veterans Day. Buddy and Kathy Croft and Eagle Cleaners of Clarks Summit found their answer in dry cleaning. They offered Equines for Freedom (EFF) the profits off all of their dry cleaning business for the entire day on Saturday, Nov. 11. This raised almost $3,000 to provide equine-assisted trauma therapy for veterans.

“Thank you from all of us and the veterans we treat,” said EFF board president Barbara Cocolin.

Equines For Freedom provides a unique form of therapy for veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress. To learn more about Equines For Freedom, visit equinesforfreedom.org or facebook.com/EquinesForFreedom, or call 570-665- 2483.

Accepting this donation are, from left, volunteer Bob Tagert, EFF secretary Sylvia Tagert, Eagle Cleaners Buddy Croft and Cocolin.