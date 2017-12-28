Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The following is a list of New Year’s resolutions that will never be made:

• The old oak in your lawn will not resolve to stay slim and forego adding another ring this year. In fact, the maple will grow a ring just as wide as environmental conditions will allow this year.

• Regardless of how often your maples are “topped,” they will still grow toward the height determined by the combination of genetics and environmental conditions. If the tree survives, the only thing these prunings will accomplish will be to increase the amount of branches growing tall and increase the amount of risk that these branches will someday fail and damage something or someone.

• The towering walnut near your cut-flower garden will not decide to play fair. Above your head, the tree will attempt to gather up every bit of sunlight, no matter what other plants its shade damages in the process. Below ground, its roots will not want to share any available water or nutrients, and to that end will secrete chemicals to kill off any nearby competitors.

• After recognizing the projected $10.7 billion of damage it is causing the eastern half of the continent, the emerald ash borer will not resolve to stave off feeding on the cambium of every native ash tree it can get its mandible parts on. In fact, it will destroy nearly every untreated ash tree, and it will probably patiently wait out the treatments of treated ash trees so that it can destroy them too.

• Bambi’s relatives will not make resolutions for this coming year. Nor will they resolve to restrict their family’s feeding from your perennials or the new growth on your lilacs. No bucks will stop rubbing their antlers on trees (see photo), and they will certainly not resolve to practice continence. Instead, Bambi’s father figures will be monogamous for only a week or so until they are certain that the current mating relationship has met its goal.

• Despite sufficient nutrition available from the acorns that fall, Chip and Dale will not decide to leave your tulip and crocus plantings alone. In fact, no plants or animals will decide to be content and grateful for the provisions they have, but will ceaselessly pursue the acquisition of all available resources.

No, the only creatures making resolutions this New Year’s are human beings. Interestingly, even though it is widely accepted that we humans will not even keep these “rules” we voluntarily make for ourselves, these inevitable failures do not thwart further resolution-making. Any resolutions to benefit others are commendable. However, I suggest we all resolve to think about the implications of being significantly different from all other creatures. It is this difference between humans and all other creatures that forms the foundation for us humans to refrain from mere animal behavior.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.