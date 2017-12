Article Tools Font size – + Share This



UNICO National’s Scranton Chapter has made a donation to veterans at Equines for Freedom (EFF) in the amount of $2,000. UNICO Scranton presented a check to Bob and Sylvia Tagert of EFF at the November membership meeting.

From left: Melanie Naro, the chapter’s first vice president, the Tagerts and Jack Trapani, the chapter’s president.