Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Santa Claus signs to a deaf child during the annual Signing Santa event at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. the event was co-sponsored by The Scranton School for Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing Children. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE

Most children get at least a few chances to chat with Santa Claus as Christmas approaches, but a great annual event at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit remembers kids who might otherwise not have that chance.

Also this weekend, the best voices in the Abingtons will gather together at the Countryside Community Church, 14011 Orchard Drive in Clarks Summit.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will take a break from supervising all the preparations at the North Pole, and will visit children from the Scranton School of Deaf and Hard of Hearing at the Abington Community Library in Clarks Summit. The annual event will take place Monday, Dec. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

The school, located in Clarks Summit, provides academic and extracurricular programs for deaf and hard-of-hearing children from preschool to eighth grade.

“This is a great tradition and fun in general,” said Doug Boersman, dean of students. “The children listen to a story at the library. “They share their wish list with Santa and then have cookies and cocoa. The event is a build up to when Santa is coming. The spirit of the season is Santa and the children share that spirit and that is fun. Santa is deaf and he is able to communicate with the children through signing.”

“I like the hot cocoa and cookies,” said Starla Boskin who is 8 and in third grade at the school. She is from Lancaster. “I want a Nintendo Switch for Christmas.”

“I like visiting with my friends at the library event,” said Megan Tribe who is 9 and in fourth grade at the school. She is from Olyphant. “I want a Nintendo 3DS XL game system for Christmas.”

“It’s a great partnership,” said Laura Gardoski, head of youth services Abington Community Library. “We have had signing Santa for several years. It is always a fun time of year and a great community event.”

Here are some other events at the school as the children await the coming of Christmas. The students will be performing in a holiday show at the school. Later in the month they will visit Marywood University for the performance of “The Nutcracker.” The students will wear their pajamas and watch “The Polar Express” while munching cookies and hot chocolate. They will also have a breakfast with Santa.

Hannah Thebarge assisted with interpreting sign language for this article.

A Christmas Cantata will be presented on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. at the church.

“The cantata is a gathering of different churches,” said Bob Smith music director and a church member. “It is not limited to the members of the Countryside Community Church. You set aside the cultural and political differences and focus on the birth of Jesus. It is a gift to the greater area community.”

“It is fun to gather with other church people,” said Ron Jackson church and choir member. “It’s the opportunity to celebrate the religious side of Christmas which is what Christmas started out to be. To me, it’s especially important because in today’s world there is quite an imbalance from the other side of the Christmas celebration, the glitter and the hustle and bustle, the frantic running around. The cantata helps me and those who come to the cantata to focus on the real meaning of Christmas. We need that balance.”

There is no cost to attend the event but a free-will offering will be taken up. Refreshments will be served.